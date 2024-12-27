‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

Image Credit: Netflix

The excitement continues as Squid Game returns to Netflix for its highly anticipated second season. This season picks up where the first left off, following a group of financially struggling individuals who are invited to participate in a deadly survival game. The prize? A staggering 45.6 billion South Korean won, which converts to approximately $31.42 million in USD, according to Screen Rant.

With the release of season two, fans can also look forward to the upcoming third season, which will be arriving soon. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk shared with Forbes, “I wrote seasons two and three at the same time, and we were in production for both simultaneously, and currently we are in the post-production process for season three.” He added, “When I was writing the script for the two seasons, I felt like there was a big turning point or an inflection point, and that was the end of episode seven, so I thought that it would do it justice to have a separate season after that. That’s why I had first seven episodes as season two and then the rest of season three.”

To learn more about the upcoming season of Squid Game, keep reading below.

Squid Game Season Two Ending

Without giving too much away, Dong-hyuk explained to USA Today that “Gi-hun has a huge sense of loss, defeat and guilt weighing on him.” The creator of the show continued, “When he is just filled with complete, utter loss and guilt after all of his attempts (to stop the games) fail, I thought that was the adequate ending to give closure to the second season.”

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date

Although season two has just been released, fans can expect season three to arrive in 2025. While no specific release date has been confirmed, Forbes reports that both seasons were produced simultaneously, so viewers won’t have to wait too long for the final season.

Squid Game Season 3 Cast

Screen Rant reports that the cast for season three will likely include Lee Jung-jae, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ae-sim, and others, ensuring that the new season will feature a strong lineup of talented actors.