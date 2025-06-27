‘Squid Game’ Prize Money: $45.6 Billion Won in USD

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Squid Game has made a triumphant return with the release of its highly anticipated third season. The gripping thriller series, which first took the world by storm in 2021, has once again captivated audiences and left them on the edge of their seats as contestants viciously compete for that grand prize.

The concept for Squid Game was born from the personal experiences of its creator and director, Hwang Dong-hyuk. Growing up in Seoul, South Korea, Hwang faced significant financial struggles, which later inspired the series. Reflecting on his journey, he shared with The Guardian: “I read Battle Royal and Liar Game and other survival game comics. I related to the people in them, who were desperate for money and success. That was a low point in my life. If there was a survival game like these in reality, I wondered, would I join it to make money for my family? I realised that, since I was a film-maker, I could put my own touch to these kinds of stories so I started on the script.”

The series follows individuals in financial need who are invited to participate in a brutal survival game, with a staggering cash prize awaiting the ultimate winner.

Below, find out how much money the winner of Squid Game gets.

How Much Is the Prize Money in Squid Game?

In the series, the prize money is an astounding 45.6 billion won.

How Much Is 45.6 Billion Won in USD?

When converted to USD, 45.6 billion won amounts to approximately $31.42 million, according to Screen Rant.

When Will Season 3 of Squid Game Be Released?

Season 3 of Squid Game premiered on June 27, 2025, via Netflix. Previously, director Hwang shared insight into the creative process behind the show. According the Forbes, the filmmaker said, “I wrote seasons 2 and 3 at the same time, and we were in production for both simultaneously, and currently we are in the post-production process for season three. … When I was writing the script for the two seasons, I felt like there was a big turning point or an inflection point, and that was the end of episode seven, so I thought that it would do it justice to have a separate season after that. That’s why I had first seven episodes as season 2 and then the rest of season 3.”