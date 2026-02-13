‘Spider-Noir’ Series: Watch Trailer, See Release Date, Meet the Cast & More

Image Credit: Courtesy of Prime

Welcome back to the 1930s! Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming Spider-Noir series, starring Nicolas Cage, is bringing back the black-and-white and full color hues in filmmaking, and viewers can watch the show in both formats.

While speaking with Esquire in February 2026, Nicolas said the choice to offer both black and white and color was actually his suggestion to the studio.

“I understand why they presented it in both, and I suggested it in the beginning,” the National Treasure actor noted. “I remember when Amazon was first thinking about doing it, they were nervous about black and white. And I said, ‘You don’t have to only do it in black and white. You could do it in color as well because this is for all ages.’ For people that haven’t had a lot of experience with black and white, they can enjoy the color. And the color is beautiful. But the black and white is what I was drawn to.”

Here is everything you need to know about the 2026 Spider-Noir series starring Nicolas.

Is Spider-Noir About Spider-Man?

Sort of. Spider-Noir, indeed, follows an older version of Spider-Man, but he is a stark contrast to the teenage Peter Parker that audiences know and love. Producer Chris Miller previously explained the character to Esquire as “very different from the Peter Parker from the movies. He’s older and jaded, and not afraid to punch a guy in the face drunkenly.”

Co-producer Phil Lord added that Ben “already had his Chinatown disillusionment moment that happened years and years ago.”

Showrunner Oren Uziel further explained that the young Peter Parker character “feels very synonymous with a high school kid. Boyish. On his way up, while Ben Reilly “has already gone through the entire arc and has seen it all. He’s over it, and trying to move past it. But his past kind of keeps coming back to haunt him. It’s just a different version that we haven’t seen before.”

Who Is in the Spider-Noir Cast?

The cast of Spider-Noir features Nicolas as Ben Reilly, a.k.a The Spider: the lead private investigator. The Hollywood veteran is accompanied by Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson, Li Jun Li as Cat Hardy, Karen Rodriguez as Janet, Jack Huston as Flint Marko and Brendan Gleeson as Silvermane.

When Does Spider-Noir Come Out? See Release Date

Spider-Noir will be released on May 25, 2026.

How to Watch the 2026 Spider-Noir Series

Spider-Noir is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, and the show will stream on MGM+ and on Prime Video.