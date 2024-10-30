Spain Flooding: Latest Updates Following Flash Floods in Valencia

Image Credit: Getty Images

Situated south of Barcelona along the Mediterranean coast, the city of Valencia has recently faced its most devastating natural disaster in years. This popular tourist destination is renowned for its beaches, citrus orchards, and as the birthplace of the iconic rice dish, paella.

Here’s everything you need to know about the situation in Spain.

What Happened in Spain?

Heavy storms on Tuesday triggered severe flooding across parts of southern and eastern Spain, a phenomenon locally known as DANA (an acronym for high-altitude isolated depression).

Meteorologists reported that some areas in Valencia received a year’s worth of rain within just eight hours, causing significant damage to farms in a region that produces nearly two-thirds of Spain’s citrus fruit.

The scale of the flooding currently unfolding in Valencia, Spain is unfathomable. This is footage from Chiva, where a jaw-dropping 343 mm of rain was recorded in just 4 hours earlier today, between 4:30 PM and 8:30 PM. Video credit: Nalabcer pic.twitter.com/WdCgUifavQ — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) October 29, 2024

Spain is still recovering from a severe drought and has experienced record high temperatures in recent years. Scientists suggest that the increasing frequency of extreme weather events is likely linked to climate change, as prolonged drought conditions make it harder for the land to absorb large volumes of water.

How Many People Were Killed?

At least 95 people have died in the flash floods that impacted Spain’s eastern region of Valencia and surrounding areas, according to authorities. The death toll may rise as some individuals remain unaccounted for.

How Have Recovery and Relief Efforts Progressed?

More than 1,000 soldiers from Spain’s emergency response units have been deployed to the affected areas, and the central government has established a crisis committee to coordinate rescue efforts. However, these efforts have been hampered by downed power lines, which have cut off electricity, as well as collapsed phone networks and impassable roads. Emergency services in Valencia are urging citizens to avoid any road travel and to stay updated through official channels.

Carlos Mazon, the regional leader of Valencia, stated at a news conference that some individuals remain isolated in inaccessible locations. “If [emergency services] have not arrived, it’s not due to a lack of means or predisposition, but a problem of access,” Mazon explained.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez assured those affected that they will not be abandoned, saying, “For those who are looking for their loved ones, all of Spain feels your pain. Our priority is to help you. We are putting all the necessary resources in place to recover from this tragedy.”

However, he warned that the danger is not yet over, despite the rain subsiding in Valencia by late Wednesday morning, as the storm continues to move north. “We mustn’t let our guard down because the weather front is still wreaking havoc, and we can’t say that this devastating episode is over.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU will help coordinate rescue teams using its Copernicus geo-monitoring satellite system.