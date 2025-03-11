Southwest Baggage Policy: What the Airline Is Changing

Image Credit: Getty Images

Southwest Airlines is changing one of its policies after removing its open-seating option. Now, the company is getting rid of its widely favored perk: free checked bags. The move comes amid a changing economic landscape for all airline companies, as many have upped prices and switched their respective policies on checked bags and seat upgrades.

Below, learn all about Southwest Airlines’ recent policy changes.

Does Southwest Allow Free Checked Bags?

Until May 28, 2025, Southwest Airlines will allow free checked bags. The airline will begin charging each customer’s first and second checked bag except for A-list loyalty program members or those traveling on a business fare, per CNN.

For decades, Southwest’s staple has been the promise of free checked baggage. Even when competitors increased their prices on bags, the airline remained firm on its policy — until now.

Why Did Southwest Change Its Baggage Policy?

Southwest’s CEO, Bob Jordan, cited “profitability” as the reason behind the checked baggage fare change. According to a statement from a press release, Jordan said, “We have tremendous opportunity to meet current and future customer needs, attract new customer segments we don’t compete for today, and return to the levels of profitability that both we and our shareholders expect.”

Does Any Airline Allow Free Checked Bags?

No other U.S. airline allows free checked bags for all customers. Some companies offer free checked baggage for certain customers, such as rewards program members.

How Much Does a Southwest Airline Checked Bag Cost?

Per CNN, Southwest Airlines did not specify how much it will cost to check a bag starting in May 2025. The company also did not specify when it would remove its open-seating policy. However, in July 2024, Southwest announced that it would transition to an assigned-seating format for passengers.

“The research is clear and indicates that 80% of Southwest customers, and 86% of potential customers, prefer an assigned seat,” Southwest said in a statement at the time. “By moving to an assigned seating model, Southwest expects to broaden its appeal and attract more flying from its current and future customers.”