Sophie Turner’s ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Press Looks – See Her Gorgeous Outfits

Sophie Turner has been promoting her new film, ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ & her outfits have been absolutely stunning. We rounded up all of her most stylish press looks!

Sophie Turner, 23, has been busy traveling the world to promote her new film, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, where she stars as Jean Grey, an X-Men character who evolves into the Dark Phoenix. Sophie headed to Seoul, South Korea where she looked gorgeous at a press conference on May 27, in a full Chloe Fall-Winter 2019 collection ensemble. She opted to wear a white and yellow floral long-sleeve jacquard blouse with a pussy bow neckline and billowy sleeves. She tucked the textured shirt into a pair of high-waisted, brown houndstooth wool pants, and topped off with black leather pumps. For the actual premiere, Sophie swapped her neutral look for a dazzling sheer sequin Louis Vuitton Resort 2020 dress, which was completely see-through, made up of a bedazzled mesh overlay, showing off her silver and black striped underwire bra and matching mini skirt underneath.

After Seoul, the cast headed to Beijing, on May 29, when Sophie rocked a stunning sleeveless metallic silver jumpsuit. The one-piece featured an asymmetrical overlay top outlined in white, and cinched in with a black belt, while the rest of the jumpsuit flowed into straight-leg stirrup pants. Sophie tucked the bottoms of the trousers into her go-to pair of Louis Vuitton black and silver pointy toed pumps, which she’s been wearing basically the entire press tour, and opted to leave her blonde her down, parted in the middle, and pin-straight.

Sophie has been around the world and back in a slew of gorgeous outfits and one of our favorites was when she headed to a London photocall on May 22, in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton Resort 2020. She opted to wear a pair of high-waisted mom jeans styled with a tight white crop top. The sleeveless top featured a silver metal turtleneck and a scalloped hem lined with metal, showing off her bare toned abs. She topped her look off with huge silver hoop earrings and a pair of black pointy-toed pumps with the tips dipped in silver. Just a day before, on May 21, she headed to another London photocall in yet another gorgeous Louis Vuitton Resort 2020 ensemble. She donned a strapless purple corset top that showed off ample cleavage, tucked into a high-waisted black and white striped skirt with a peplum overlay.

Since then, Sophie has rocked a slew of other gorgeous looks including her outfit for a press conference in Mexico City on May 15, when she rocked head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. She opted to wear a bright red printed silk button-down top with black patterns on it, which she tucked into a high-waisted, skintight black leather mini skirt. The leather mini cinched in her tiny waist, while the front was covered in cool intricate braiding. On top of her blouse, she wore a cropped black satin blazer with super high shoulders, topping her look off with a pair of black pumps with the front point dipped in gold.

There have been so many amazing press looks from Sophie, which you can see when you click through the gallery above. The X-Men: Dark Phoenix movie officially premieres on June 7.