Elle Fanning, Sophie Turner & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week — See Pics

There have been so many gorgeous outfits this week from some of our favorite celebs! Between the Cannes Film Festival & red carpet events – we rounded up the best dressed stars.

This week has been jam-packed with events and so many stars stepped out in glamorous outfits. Elle Fanning, 21, has been taking over the 72nd Cannes Film Festival and the actress is on the jury of this year’s festival. Since arriving in France on May 14, she has worn a slew of stunning ensembles. Her latest look at the Les Miserables premiere on May 15, was by far her best look to-date, as she donned a beautiful floral Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2019 gown. The gorgeous jacquard Rose Borbonica dress featured an insanely plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her waist, as she went completely braless underneath. Elle’s dress was decorated with rose rampage and pistachio lace encrustations from the designer’s collection, and the massive sleeves were made of layered ruffles. Under the plunging neckline, a ruffled belt cinched in her waist, before the rest of the dress flowed out into a princess gown. The back of the dress was just as beautiful, as the back was cutout and tied together at the neck by a tiny bow. Elle topped her look off with Sophia Webster heels and Chopard jewels.

Sophie Turner, 23, looked gorgeous at an X-Men Dark Phoenix press conference in Mexico City on Wednesday, May 15, when she rocked head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. The Game of Thrones actress opted to wear a bright red printed silk button-down top with black patterns on it, which she tucked into a high-waisted, skintight black leather mini skirt. The leather mini cinched in her tiny waist, while the front was covered in cool intricate braiding. On top of her blouse, she wore a cropped black satin blazer with super high shoulders, topping her look off with a pair of black pumps with the front point dipped in gold.

Another gorgeous leather look we loved this week came from Halle Berry, 52, at the premiere of her new film, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, in Hollywood on May 15, when she looked stunning in a short romper with a plunging neckline. Halle stars as Sofia in the action film, alongside co-star, Keanu Reeves, who plays John Wick, legendary hit man. She looked super edgy and chic when she rocked a black leather Teresa Helbig Kimono Romper from the Wunderkammer collection. The long-sleeve one-piece featured a collared, button down bodice with see-through eyelet panels on either side of her chest and sleeves. Halle chose to go completely braless underneath, unbuttoning the entire top to show off ample cleavage, and even showed off a peek of her breasts through the sheer eyelet material. The romper featured a tie belt that cinched in her tiny waist and tied in a bow in the front, while the bottom half of the romper formed into short, super tight shorts. Halle accessorized her look with a pair black and crystal embellished Oscar Tiye Liana Sandals and stunning Ileana Makri jewels.

There were so many other fabulous looks we loved this week, including Priyanka Chopra’s sparkly look at the Rocketman premiere in Cannes on May 16. Priyanka, 36, wore a dazzling strapless black Roberto Cavalli gown completely covered in black sequins. The beautiful gown featured a sweetheart neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while the bodice of the dress was skin tight, cinching in her waist, and covered in red ombre sequins. The best part of the gown was without a doubt the insanely sexy, hip-high slit on the side of the dress that showed off her bare toned leg, while the rest of the frock flowed out into a super long train that trailed behind her. She accessorized her look with stunning Chopard jewels, including a massive pair of silver medallion drop earrings, and a pair of pointy toed black satin pumps.