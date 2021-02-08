‘Sonny With A Chance’ Cast Then & Now: See Demi Lovato & More All Grown Up After 12 Years

So far, so great! ‘Sonny With A Chance,’ starring the one and only Demi Lovato, premiered on Feb. 8, 2009. The adorable cast has grown up before our eyes over the past 12 years. See the cast then and now.

Sonny With A Chance is still a beloved Disney Channel series after all these years. The show premiered on Feb. 8, 2009. While the series only ran for 2 seasons, Sonny With A Chance’s cast is near and dear to our hearts.

Sonny With A Chance premiered after Demi Lovato’s breakthrough in another Disney Channel project. Over the years, Demi has evolved into one of the most talented artists out there. Demi and her castmates are all grown up now, and they’ve been very busy over the years. See what the Sonny With A Chance cast has been up to lately!

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato, 28, played star-in-the-making Sonny Munroe in the Disney Channel series. The same year as the Sonny With A Chance premiere, Demi released her second studio album, Here We Go Again, and starred in the DCOM Princess Protection Program with Selena Gomez. Demi’s role in Sonny With A Chance came just one year after her breakout role in Camp Rock. She returned for the Camp Rock sequel in 2010. Demi went on to be a judge on the American version of The X Factor, starting in season 2. She’s released 4 more studio albums since 2009.

Demi has continued to act over the years. She had notable recurring roles on Glee and Will & Grace. She appeared in the 2020 Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Her documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, will be released in 2021. Demi is set to return to television in the upcoming sitcom Hungry.

She has also been open about her addiction struggles, mental health, and her eating disorder recovery. In 2018, she revealed she had relapsed after 6 years of sobriety with the release of her single “Sober.” Demi was hospitalized after a drug overdose in 2018. She entered an in-patient facility and has since recovered.

Demi had many loves over the years. She announced her engagement to actor Max Ehrich in July 2020. They had started dating only months earlier. They called off their engagement in Sept. 2020.

Tiffany Thornton

Tiffany Thornton, 34, played Tawni Hart, who was a cast member alongside Sonny in So Random! They end up becoming best friends. After Sonny With A Chance ended in 2011, Tiffany starred in the spinoff, So Random!, which ran for one season. She went on to notably play Meghan McCain in the 2012 HBO drama Game Change. As of 2016, she works at Champion Christian College in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Tiffany got engaged to Christopher Carney in 2009. They married in 2011. They have two kids together. In Dec. 2015, Christopher was killed in a car accident. She married Josiah Capaci in 2017. They are currently expecting their second child together, Tiffany’s fourth.

Brandon Mychal Smith

Brandon Mychal Smith, 31, played Nico, a cast member of So Random! in Sonny With A Chance. Like many of his castmates, he starred in the short-lived spinoff. In 2014, he began appearing in the hit FXX series You’re The Worst as Sam Dresden. The show ran for 5 seasons. He starred in the critically-acclaimed MTV series Sweet/Vicious, which only lasted one season. He played Craig in the Hulu miniseries Four Weddings and a Funeral. Brandon currently voices the role of Mikey in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Allisyn Snyder

Allisyn Snyder, 24, played the adorable Zora Lancaster, the youngest cast member of So Random! After Sonny With A Chance, Allisyn starred in So Random! and created the YouTube personality “Astrid Clover” in 2014. She is still posting weekly videos. Allisyn also has a recurring role as Heather in the comedy series A.P. Bio. She married Dylan Snyder in 2019.

Sterling Knight

Sterling Knight, 31, starred as teen heartthrob Chad Dylan Cooper in Sonny With A Chance. The same year that the Disney Channel series premiered, Sterling made his film debut in 17 Again. He starred in the 2010 DCOM Starstruck and appeared as himself in The Muppets film in 2011. Sterling went on to have recurring roles in the ABC Family series Melissa & Joey and the Hulu series The Hotwives of Orlando. His latest roles were in 2017.

Doug Brochu

Doug Brochu, 30, played Grady, a cast member of So Random! and Nico’s best friend. Along with most of his castmates, Doug reprised the role of Grady in the So Random! spinoff. After the show ended in 2012, Doug appeared in the 2014 short film Obituaries. He guest-starred in a 2017 episode of Burnt Quiche.