Happy 21st Birthday, Sofia Richie: See Her Cutest Pics With Scott Disick & His Kids

Sofia Richie is celebrating her 21st birthday on Aug. 24. In honor of her special day, let’s take a look back at her cutest photos with Scott Disick and his adorable 3 kids.

Sofia Richie, 21, and Scott Disick, 36, are in a serious relationship and have been for over 2 years now. So it’s no surprise that Sofia has met Scott’s 3 kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — and hangs out with them while spending time with Scott. Scott’s kids have taken to Sofia quite nicely. They always have a blast when they spend time with Sofia.

The couple is frequently spotted out grabbing lunch or shopping with Scott’s kids. Scott and Sofia had lunch with Scott’s oldest child, Mason, 9, at Nobu in June 2019. A month earlier, Scott and Sofia got playful with Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4. They swung Penelope into the air while holding her hands as they went to lunch in Malibu. Penelope and Reign looked like they were having so much fun with their dad and his girlfriend.

Scott and Sofia took the kids on a getaway to St. Barts in May 2018 when celebrating Scott’s 35th birthday. The couple hit the beach with the kids and Sofia was spotted playing in the water with Penelope. Sofia is always looking after the Disick kids as they jet-set around the world. She is seriously so good with the kids! Scott and Sofia most recently went with members of the KarJenner crew, including Kourtney Kardashian, 40, on a lavish trip to Europe. The kids were there for all the fun, too! Sofia has been welcomed into the KarJenner family and it’s truly great to see everyone so happy.

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to Sofia that she loves being around Scott’s little ones. “Sofia has so much fun with Scott’s kids, and she tells everyone they’re like little friends to her,” our source revealed. “She loves to play with them and help Scott out, but she never really watches them alone. She lets Scott be the dad, and she’s there to help out.”