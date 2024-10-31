Winter in Hawaii: Mauna Kea Summit Receives Its First Snow of the Season

The island of Hawaii is typically known for its warm tropical climate, stunning beaches, and clear skies, rather than snowy winters. However, during this time of year, the summit area of Mauna Kea can experience snowfall, making the sight of white powder a seasonal occurrence.

Here’s more about the weather in this unique part of Hawaii, along with additional information about the summit.

Is It Snowing in Hawaii?

Snow fell on Mauna Kea Hawaii’s tallest peak this week, blanketing the summit with two inches (five centimeters) of white powder.

At an elevation of 13,803 feet (4,207 meters) above sea level, the summit’s high altitude allows temperatures to drop below freezing year-round. As a result, Mauna Kea often experiences snowfall several times a year, particularly during Hawaii’s wet season, which runs from October through April.

This week, an upper-level disturbance brought colder temperatures as moisture moved in from the east and swept over the islands from Sunday to Monday, according to Maureen Ballard, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Honolulu. “Combination of cold temperatures and moisture equals snow when it’s below freezing,” Ballard said.

What Is Mauna Kea?

The summit of Mauna Kea is home to several astronomical observatories, benefiting from the high altitude and limited light pollution that create optimal conditions for stargazing and research. The Mauna Kea Observatories rank among the world’s most significant astronomical research facilities. Approximately a dozen telescopes have been constructed there, leading to Nobel Prize-winning discoveries and some of the first images of exoplanets.

No one lives at the summit of Mauna Kea, and the establishment of observatories there has sparked controversy and protests, particularly among Native Hawaiians who feel that their cultural beliefs and the environment are at risk.

Centuries-old stories describe Mauna Kea as the first-born son of the sky father and earth mother. It is also linked to the goddess Poliʻahu, who is said to dwell on the mountain and is believed to bring snow.