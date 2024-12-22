‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club: Who are the Members of the Exclusive Group?

Image Credit: Getty Images

During Saturday Night Live‘s last episode of its 50th season, the show welcomed another star into its highly coveted “Five Times Club” — Martin Short! The comedian and Only Murders in the Building actor has officially hosted the show five times, and he got a hilarious welcome from several fellow Five Timers Club members in the December 2024 episode.

Previously, Martin was a cast member on SNL. During the December 2024 episode, Martin was joined by several Five-Timers club members, including Alex Baldwin, Emma Stone, Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig. His long-time buddy, Steve Martin, wasn’t there for the episode, but he is too a member of the group.

Even Jimmy Fallon was there to welcome Martin with his honorary Five-Timers Club jacket. The late-night host joked, “I’d like to present to you the official five-timers club jacket, in exactly your size: a women’s small.”

Find out who else is in the Five-Timers Club, below.

What Is the ‘Saturday Night Live’ Five-Timers Club?

The Five-Timers club is an exclusive group of stars who have hosted SNL at least five times so far.

Who Is the in the ‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club?

The following list is everyone who has hosted SNL at least five times. Many of the Five-Timers club members hosted the show dozens of times over the years.