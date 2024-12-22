‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club: Who are the Members of the Exclusive Group?

During Saturday Night Live‘s last episode of its 50th season, the show welcomed another star into its highly coveted “Five Times Club” — Martin Short! The comedian and Only Murders in the Building actor has officially hosted the show five times, and he got a hilarious welcome from several fellow Five Timers Club members in the December 2024 episode.
Previously, Martin was a cast member on SNL. During the December 2024 episode, Martin was joined by several Five-Timers club members, including Alex Baldwin, Emma Stone, Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig. His long-time buddy, Steve Martin, wasn’t there for the episode, but he is too a member of the group.
Even Jimmy Fallon was there to welcome Martin with his honorary Five-Timers Club jacket. The late-night host joked, “I’d like to present to you the official five-timers club jacket, in exactly your size: a women’s small.”
Find out who else is in the Five-Timers Club, below.
What Is the ‘Saturday Night Live’ Five-Timers Club?
The Five-Timers club is an exclusive group of stars who have hosted SNL at least five times so far.
Who Is the in the ‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club?
The following list is everyone who has hosted SNL at least five times. Many of the Five-Timers club members hosted the show dozens of times over the years.
- Alec Baldwin
- Steve Martin
- John Goodman
- Tom Hanks
- Buck Henry
- Elliott Gould
- Paul Simon (although he’s only hosted four times, he is considered an honorary member)
- Chevy Chase
- Candice Bergen
- Danny DeVito
- Bill Murray
- Christopher Walken
- Drew Barrymore
- Justin Timberlake
- Ben Affleck
- Tina Fey
- Scarlett Johansson
- Melissa McCarthy
- Dwayne Johnson
- Jonah Hill
- Will Ferrell
- Paul Rudd
- John Mulaney
- Woody Harrelson
- Emma Stone
- Kristen Wiig
- Martin Short