‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club: Who are the Members of the Exclusive Group?

December 22, 2024 1:05PM EST
'SNL' Five-Timers Club: Who's in the Exclusive Group?
December 22, 2024
During Saturday Night Live‘s last episode of its 50th season, the show welcomed another star into its highly coveted “Five Times Club” — Martin Short! The comedian and Only Murders in the Building actor has officially hosted the show five times, and he got a hilarious welcome from several fellow Five Timers Club members in the December 2024 episode.

Previously, Martin was a cast member on SNL. During the December 2024 episode, Martin was joined by several Five-Timers club members, including Alex Baldwin, Emma Stone, Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig. His long-time buddy, Steve Martin, wasn’t there for the episode, but he is too a member of the group.

Even Jimmy Fallon was there to welcome Martin with his honorary Five-Timers Club jacket. The late-night host joked, “I’d like to present to you the official five-timers club jacket, in exactly your size: a women’s small.”

Find out who else is in the Five-Timers Club, below.

What Is the ‘Saturday Night Live’ Five-Timers Club?

The Five-Timers club is an exclusive group of stars who have hosted SNL at least five times so far.

Who Is the in the ‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club?

The following list is everyone who has hosted SNL at least five times. Many of the Five-Timers club members hosted the show dozens of times over the years.

  • Alec Baldwin
  • Steve Martin
  • John Goodman
  • Tom Hanks
  • Buck Henry
  • Elliott Gould
  • Paul Simon (although he’s only hosted four times, he is considered an honorary member)
  • Chevy Chase
  • Candice Bergen
  • Danny DeVito
  • Bill Murray
  • Christopher Walken
  • Drew Barrymore
  • Justin Timberlake
  • Ben Affleck
  • Tina Fey
  • Scarlett Johansson
  • Melissa McCarthy
  • Dwayne Johnson
  • Jonah Hill
  • Will Ferrell
  • Paul Rudd
  • John Mulaney
  • Woody Harrelson
  • Emma Stone
  • Kristen Wiig
  • Martin Short