How ‘SNL’ Will ‘Reinvent’ Its Version of Donald Trump in Season 50

Image Credit: Will Heath/NBC

With the presidential election around the corner, Saturday Night Live is likely gearing up for political comedy skits in its 50th season. The show has previously had actors portray former President Donald Trump, and with the new season approaching, many wonder if he will be featured again. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Thursday, September 19, SNL creator Lorne Michaels said, “I think there’s two things happening at the same time at SNL: an election — and I’m tired of everybody telling us it’s the most consequential one in history because there’ve been a lot of big elections — and the 50th anniversary. ”

With season 50 set to premiere on Saturday, September 28, the question remains: how will the show, which began in 1975, reinvent the 78-year-old political figure? Keep reading to find out.

Will SNL Feature Trump in Season 50?

The new season is set to premiere just weeks before the 2024 presidential election in November, giving the team plenty of material ahead of the national event. According to the 79-year-old filmmaker, he told THR, “I want to celebrate this season with people coming back who’ve been part of the show and who love the show — not so much as hosts but just making appearances, and so the election is a chance for that because that’s five or six shows. ”

How Will SNL Portray Trump Differently?

Lorne explained to the outlet, “Trump has morphed…We are going to have to reinvent it again because, well, you saw the debate. One of the great parts of show business is that you can’t come back with the same show. So, all of these characters have to be reexamined.”

When it comes to politics, SNL sticks to its comedic roots. He added, “It has to be comedy. We’re first and foremost a comedy show.”

Who Is Playing Trump on SNL?

While the actor portraying Trump this season hasn’t been officially revealed, Lorne did confirm to The Hollywood Reporter that the actors have already been chosen. He mentioned that James Austin Johnson, who has previously played Trump, “will be there.” Alec Baldwin, who famously portrayed Trump on the show, may also return.

Although Trump’s role is still unclear, the role of Vice President Kamala Harris has been confirmed. Lorne announced that Maya Rudolph will return to portray the 59-year-old politician.