Sly Stone’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Late Musician Had

Sly Stone, best remembered for meshing rock, pop, funk, psychedelic and soul music in the 1960s and 1970s, died at the age of 82 on June 9, 2025. The late musician led the group Sly and the Family Stone, which disbanded in the mid-’70s. After that, Sly explored a solo career on top of dealing with personal issues, which impacted his net worth in the end. However, the late “Dance to the Music” artist didn’t let that affect him in the long run. Up until his death, Sly was still working on different projects, including a screenplay, his family announced in a public statement.

“In a testament to his enduring creative spirit, Sly recently completed the screenplay for his life story, a project we are eager to share with the world in due course, which follows a memoir published in 2024,” Sly’s family wrote in a social media statement.

The statement concluded with Sly’s family noting, “While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come. Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music. His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable. … We extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time. We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Sly’s life and his iconic music.”

Sly Stone’s Cause of Death

According to Sly’s family, he died following a battle with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (C.O.P.D.), a lung disease.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone,” his family’s Instagram statement read. “After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family.”

Sly Stone’s Net Worth

Sly had a net worth of $500,000 by the time he died in June 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Was Sly Stone Married?

Sly was married to his former wife, Kathy Silva, from 1974 until their separation in 1976. Kathy opened up about their failed marriage in a 1996 interview with People, admitting, “I didn’t want that world of drugs and weirdness. He’d write me a song or promise to change, and I’d try again. We were always fighting, then getting back together.”

Did Sly Stone Have Children?

Yes, Sly had three children, Novena Carmel, Sylvette Robinson, Sylvester Stewart, Jr., from different relationships.