Sling TV, Hulu TV & YouTube TV Costs: Comparing the Prices

In the last decade, multiple streaming platforms have emerged offering live TV, as cable television became increasingly out of reach due to its historically high prices. YouTube TV has become a popular choice for replacing cable, but there’s also Sling TV, one of the first streaming services to offer live TV, and Hulu + Live TV, which expanded on Hulu’s existing on-demand streaming service. However, all three are now facing price increases.

Find out about the recent price hikes and learn more about the differences between the services.

How Much Does YouTube TV Cost Now?

YouTube TV will cost $82.99 for its basic plan starting on January 13, 2025. This is a $10 price increase from its previous $72.99.

According to YouTube TV’s X account, the company explained the reason behind its new price: rising costs.

“A message for our members: we have always worked to offer the content you love, with features to enjoy the best of live TV. To keep up with rising content costs, we’re updating our monthly price to $82.99/mo [sic],” the company tweeted one month before its new price will go into effect. “We don’t make these decisions lightly, and we realize this has an impact on our members. We are committed to bringing you features that are changing the way we watch live TV, like unlimited DVR storage and multiview, and supporting YouTube TV’s breadth of content and vast on-demand library of movies and shows.”

How Much Does Hulu TV Cost?

Hulu Plus Live TV currently offers a basic plan starting at around $83 per month, offering more than 90 channels for subscribers.

How Much Does Sling TV Cost?

Sling TV offers a basic plan starting at around $40 per month. Both Sling Blue and Orange cost $40 per month, while Sling Orange + Blue costs $55 per month.

What’s the Difference Between YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV?

When it comes to watching live television, these services differ in the channels they offer, customization options, and pricing. YouTube TV provides 85+ channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN, and CNN, along with premium add-ons such as NFL Sunday Ticket. Hulu + Live TV offers 75+ channels, featuring major networks and sports channels, plus access to Hulu’s on-demand library of TV shows, movies, and original content. Sling TV offers 30-50 channels, depending on whether you choose Sling Orange or Sling Blue. Channels include ESPN, CNN, AMC, and more, but it has fewer local channels than YouTube TV or Hulu.