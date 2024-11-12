Who Is Skai Jackson? 5 Things to Know About the Actress

Image Credit: Getty Images for IMDb

Skai Jackson is known for her role as Zuri Ross in Jessie and Bunk’d. Following her days as a child star, Jackson went on to appear in several films and television shows. In August 2024, though, the actress made headlines for reportedly being arrested and charged for misdemeanor domestic battery after fighting with her boyfriend. Now, she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, whose name she has not publicly revealed.

Learn more about Jackson, her career, the 2024 arrest and more, below.

Skai Is a Disney Channel Alum

Jackson joined the Disney Channel cast upon landing her role in Jessie, followed by its spinoff sequel, Bunk’d. Although the latter only lasted for one year on the air, the New York City native still keeps in touch with her former co-stars, she pointed out during an April 2024 interview with E! News.

“I feel like we’re all living different types of lives. A lot of us don’t even live in the same state, so it’s hard to see each other,” Jackson explained, before adding, “But they’re doing so many amazing, great things that I’m really proud of them. We definitely check up on each other.”

As for the overall experience starring in Jessie, Jackson described it as a “great experience.”

“I got to learn a lot being in the industry at a young age, being able to have opportunities I feel like probably the average kid wouldn’t be able to,” she noted. “My mom, she’s always kept me humble. All my friends always keep me humble and that’s really important. I feel like when you have that great support system, you cannot go wrong.”

She Competed on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In 2020, Jackson competed in season 29 of Dancing With the Stars. She was partnered with Alan Bersten, and they got eliminated during the semifinals.

She Started Out in Commercials

Before she landed TV gigs, Jackson began her career in the spotlight as a model and in commercials. Among her most notable commercials were reportedly with Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

Skai Was Arrested in 2024

On August 9, 2024, Jackson was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery after she allegedly got into a fight with her boyfriend at Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. After security noticed Jackson allegedly push her boyfriend, they called police, who arrested her. She was then cited and released later that day, according to the outlet.

Jackson has not publicly commented on her August 9, 2024.

Skai and Her Boyfriend Have a Private Relationship

Since news broke of her 2024 arrest, fans were curious about Jackson’s relationship with her boyfriend. The Sheroes star rarely comments about their romance and she has not shared photos of him via social media. Rumors started circulating that they are engaged and expecting their first child.

In November of that year, Jackson confirmed that she was pregnant during an interview with PEOPLE.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!” she said.