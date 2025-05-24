‘Sirens’ Series: Release Date, Where to Watch, Cast & More

Image Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Sirens has broken the sound barrier already among television viewers. With a cast featuring a few of Hollywood’s biggest stars — Julianne Moore and Kevin Bacon to name a few — the miniseries has become a hot and spicy hit! And now that the cast has appeared at an official red carpet premiere for it, TV fans are wondering what’s so enticing about the show.

Below, Hollywood Life has all the details you need to know about the latest hit show Sirens.

When Was Sirens Released to Streaming?

Sirens was released on May 22, 2025.

Where to Watch Sirens

Sirens is available to stream on Netflix.

Who Is in the Sirens Cast?

Julianne leads the show as the character Michaela a.k.a “Kiki,” a billionaire boss and a former lawyer. The rest of the main cast includes Meghann Fahy as Devon DeWitt, Milly Alcock as Simone DeWitt, Glenn Howerton as Ethan Corbin III, Bill Camp as Bruce DeWitt, Felix Solis as Jose and Kevin as Peter Kell.

Since Kevin plays the husband of Michaela (Julianne), the veteran actor opened up about his character during an interview with Netflix’s Tudum ahead of the series’ May 2025 release.

“In some ways, I seemed pretty immature in that Julianne’s character [Michaela] is clearly running the show, and then it switches a little bit — it switches a lot,” Kevin teased. “That changes everything, and — this is all the writing by the way — I felt like the way to lean into that was to make him just boyish and maybe even a little goofy and shy. It’s fun to play when he meets [Simone], he’s 15 again. He doesn’t really know how to handle himself and is embarrassing himself. He is just acting like a little boy.”

For Kevin, personally, he explained that his track record of playing the “bad guy” helped him empathize with complex villains.

“I don’t love all the characters that I’ve played, but I have to understand their point of view on some level,” the Footloose actor pointed out. “A couple of times I played actual monsters, but I think of them as human beings. If they’re actual monsters, they’re actual monsters, but when I’m playing a man, regardless of what it is that he does, I have to just figure out a way that he is in some way justified — or maybe not justified, but in some ways it’s human, just human. That’s it.”