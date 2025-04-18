‘Sinners’ Movie: Post-Credits Scene, How to Watch & More

Image Credit: Eli Adé/Warner Bros.

Sinners is Ryan Coogler‘s latest creation, and the supernatural horror-action movie has garnered widespread buzz. After the movie was released on April 18, 2025, fans couldn’t wait to rush to theaters to find out what the big deal is — especially with rumors of a mysterious post-credits scene.

During an interview with Vibe ahead of Sinners‘ premiere, film star Michael B. Jordan — who plays two characters — revealed that Ryan brought in “twin consultants” to help him perform twin brothers Elijah “Smoke” Moore and Elias “Stack” Moore.

“I don’t even know if that’s a real thing, but he had some friends of his that are twins that he had grown up with that I would call and talk to, and give me advice and just pick their brains about their experiences growing up as twins,” Michael revealed.

Below, learn all about Sinners and see spoilers on *that* mid-credits scene that everyone is talking about.

What Is Sinners About?

Sinners‘ official storyline reads, “Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.”

Sinners Cast

In addition to Michael, the rest of the Sinners cast features Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson and more.

Is There a Post-Credits Scene in Sinners?

There is a mid-credits scene at the end of Sinners. Set in 1992, decades after the beginning of the film, an older Sammie is a famous blues musician, and he encounters Stack and Mary, who have not aged. Stack explains that he made a deal with Smoke to free Sammie in exchange for Stack’s life. Stack and Mary offer Sammie immortality, but Sammie rejects the offer and plays a song.

How to Watch the Sinners Movie

Currently, Sinners is only available to watch in theaters. Warner Bros. has not announced a streaming release date yet, but multiple outlets have reported it could reach Max at some point following its theatrical release.