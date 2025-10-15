How Many Kids Did D’Angelo Have? Meet His Children With Angie Stone, & More

Image Credit: WireImage

D’Angelo left behind a powerful musical legacy and a loving family who continue to honor his memory. The Grammy-winning R&B singer, known for hits like “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” and “Brown Sugar,” died in October 2025 at age 51. His death came just seven months after the loss of his former partner, soul singer Angie Stone, who tragically passed away in a car accident in March of the same year.

As fans reflect on his incredible career and influence on neo-soul, they’re also remembering the love he had for his family that defined his life beyond the stage. Learn more about his personal life below.

How Long Were D’Angelo and Angie Stone Together?

They began dating in the mid-1990s, and they were together for nearly four years. Their romantic and creative partnership overlapped with Brown Sugar and Stone’s Black Diamond era; Stone later called D’Angelo the “love of my life.”

Sources close to D’Angelo said he was “extremely overwhelmed” by grief after Stone’s March 2025 death.

What Was D’Angelo and Angie Stone’s Age Gap?

They had a 13-year age difference (she was 32; he was 19 when they got together). Despite the gap, they toured, wrote, and recorded alongside each other during his breakout years.

How Many Kids Did D’Angelo Have?

According to People, D’Angelo was a proud father of three children—his eldest, Michael Archer Jr., whom he shared with Angie, and two younger children, Imani Archer and Morocco Archer, from other relationships. While the artist was famously private about his personal life, those close to him said he deeply valued fatherhood and family.

Michael—who records as Swayvo Twain—was by his father’s side near the end, and paid tribute after losing both parents in 2025.

D’Angelo’s only daughter, Imani, posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, writing, “You’re a one of a kind soul, and I’m so grateful you chose me to be your daughter. I’m not sure how I’ll be able to live on without you, but I’ll never forget all of your advice and things you’ve told me on how to get through this life.”

Was D’Angelo Married Before He Died?

No, D’Angelo was never married.