Shia LaBeouf Net Worth: How Much Money Does the Actor Have Today?

Shia LaBeouf has been through a lot. Although the actor was once known for his scene-stealing abilities on Disney Channel’s Even Stevens, followed by box-office hits like Transformers, the Los Angeles, California, native has become known for multiple controversies. Now that he’s been arrested again, many are wondering how his lifestyle, career, net worth and personal life have been altered.

Below, learn where Shia’s net worth stands today and more about his life now.

What Happened to Shia LaBeouf?

Shia stepped away from the limelight of showbiz but still landed film acting roles over the years. His legal battles and past relationships made the most headlines, though. His longest romance was with Mia Goth. The two started dating in 2012, got married by 2016, split in 2018, then reconciled and welcomed their daughter together in 2022. By 2025, they had permanently broken up, multiple outlets reported the following year.

Between 2018 and 2019, Shia dated FKA Twigs, followed by Margaret Qualley in 2020 to 2021. In 2020, FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against Shia for sexual battery, assault and emotional distress during their past relationship. Shia denied the accusations, but the Nymphomaniac actor still publicly apologized, per Today.

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations,” he said. “I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

The lawsuit was eventually settled on undisclosed terms.

Shia has also been arrested multiple times throughout his career in the spotlight. In June 2014, he was arrested in New York City at the Studio 54 Theater for disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal trespassing. After pleasing guilty to the disorderly conduct charge, Shia’s trespassing and harassment charges were dropped.

In July 2017, the Holes actor was arrested again in Savannah, Georgia, for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and obstruction. He pleaded no contest to the disorderly conduct charge and was found guilty on obstructioin, but not of public intoxication. After being sentenced to a one-year period of probation, including time served, Shia was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and attend therapy.

Three years later, Shia was charged with misdemeanor battery and petty theft following an altercation with a man in June 2020. After pleading not guilty, Shia was ordered to attend a division program. The charges were subsequently dropped.

How Much Is Shia LaBeouf Worth? His Net Worth Today

Shia currently holds a net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Shia LaBeouf Married?

It’s unclear if Shia is still legally married. As previously noted, Shia revealed that he and his ex Mia had wed, but they eventually filed for divorce. After reconciling and welcoming their child, the duo split by 2025, Page Six reported in February 2026.

Why Was Shia LaBeouf Arrested in 2026?

Shia was arrested in New Orleans, Louisiana, in February 2026 for two charges of simple battery during a Mardi Gras celebration.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.