Sheikha Mahra Net Worth: How Much the Princess of Dubai Has Amid French Montana Engagement

Image Credit: WWD via Getty Images

Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, a princess of Dubai, has made a name for herself over the years as an educated and accomplished entrepreneur, royal and mother of one daughter. In August 2025, she made headlines for her engagement to rapper French Montana (real name: Karim Kharbouch). Since the couple come from different backgrounds, many are wondering how Sheikha Mahra’s royalty, net worth and family will affect their future marriage.

Learn more about Sheikha Mahra below.

Who Is Sheikha Mahra?

Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum is a Dubai royal and daughter of the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He is also the vice president and prime minister of the UAE.

As an accomplished businesswoman, Sheikha Mahra studied international relations in London, as seen on her Instagram, and she created her fragrance line, Mahra M1.

Sheikha Mahra is perhaps better known by others around the world as the bold Dubai princess who called out her ex-husband, Emirati businessman Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, on social media last year for having “other companions.” The former spouses married in April 2023 and welcomed their daughter in May 2024. That July, Sheikha Mahra called him out in an Instagram post.

“Dear husband, as you’re occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce,” she wrote in the since-deleted post. “I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”

The royal subsequently released the fragrance “Divorce” under Mahra M1, seemingly as a sly reference to her former marriage.

Sheikha Mahra’s public statement was daring because it was similar to the Islamic practice known as “triple talaq,” which is a law allowing only Muslim men to divorce their wives by saying it three times, per the BBC.

How Old Is the Sheikha Mahra the Princess of Dubai?

Sheikha Mahra is 31 years old as of August 2025.

What Is Sheikha Mahra’s Net Worth?

Sheikha Mahra is not only the daughter of Dubai’s ruler — she’s also a businesswoman and creator behind the fragrance line Mahra M1. However, most of her wealth comes from her family, and her father was worth an estimated $4 billion in 2019, according to Business Insider.

How Long Has Sheikha Mahra Been With French Montana?

Sheikha Mahra never publicly commented on her relationship with French Montana, so the exact timeline of their relationship is unclear. However, they sparked romance rumors in late 2024 when they were seen holding hands in Paris. They even reportedly left a famous “love lock” on the Pont des Arts bridge, according to NDTV via The Independent.

A rep for Montana told TMZ that the couple got engaged in June 2025 during the Paris Spring/Summer 2026 fashion shows.