Shark Week 2025: Schedule, Where to Stream, Who’s Hosting & More

Summertime is the season for box office hits, beach days and, of course, Shark Week! Now that it’s time for the week-long television programming block on the Discovery Channel, we’re diving into the annual special with all the details on how to watch it, what shows are playing, who’s hosting and more here.

What Is Shark Week?

Shark Week is an annual summer programming block on the Discovery Channel dedicated to educating viewers on the oceanic predators.

Who’s Hosting Shark Week 2025?

Though the Discovery Channel didn’t designate one celebrity to host the entire week-long block, Tom Bergeron is hosting Dancing With Sharks on July 20.

The former Dancing With the Stars host explained to the Associated Press why he decided to take the leap from the dance floor to the ocean to host a special during Shark Week.

“I had a decade and a half experience of hosting a dance show, but this one was different,” Tom said ahead of the July 2025 program. “I’d often thought on Dancing With the Stars, wouldn’t it be great if we could incorporate another species? And here, I’ve finally got my dream come true.”

Where to Watch Shark Week

Shark Week is shown on the Discovery Channel, but if you don’t have cable, you can stream it on discovery+ or HBO Max with Sling.

Shark Week 2025 Full Schedule:

The following is the full schedule for Shark Week 2025: