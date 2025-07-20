Shark Week 2025: Schedule, Where to Stream, Who’s Hosting & More

Summertime is the season for box office hits, beach days and, of course, Shark Week! Now that it’s time for the week-long television programming block on the Discovery Channel, we’re diving into the annual special with all the details on how to watch it, what shows are playing, who’s hosting and more here.
What Is Shark Week?
Shark Week is an annual summer programming block on the Discovery Channel dedicated to educating viewers on the oceanic predators.
Who’s Hosting Shark Week 2025?
Though the Discovery Channel didn’t designate one celebrity to host the entire week-long block, Tom Bergeron is hosting Dancing With Sharks on July 20.
The former Dancing With the Stars host explained to the Associated Press why he decided to take the leap from the dance floor to the ocean to host a special during Shark Week.
“I had a decade and a half experience of hosting a dance show, but this one was different,” Tom said ahead of the July 2025 program. “I’d often thought on Dancing With the Stars, wouldn’t it be great if we could incorporate another species? And here, I’ve finally got my dream come true.”
Where to Watch Shark Week
Shark Week is shown on the Discovery Channel, but if you don’t have cable, you can stream it on discovery+ or HBO Max with Sling.
Shark Week 2025 Full Schedule:
The following is the full schedule for Shark Week 2025:
- July 20
- 8 p.m.: Dancing With Sharks
- 9 p.m.: Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus and
- 10 p.m.: Great White Assassins
- July 21:
- 8 p.m.: Great White Sex Battle
- 9 p.m.: Jaws vs Mega Croc
- 10 p.m.: In the Eye of the Storm: Shark Storm
- July 22:
- 8 p.m.: Great White North Invasion
- 9 p.m.: How To Survive A Shark Attack
- 10 p.m.: Black Mako of the Abyss
- July 23:
- 8 p.m.: Expedition Unknown: Shark Files
- 9 p.m.: Expedition X: Malpelo Monster Shark
- 10 p.m.: Alien Sharks: Death Down Under
- July 24:
- 8 p.m.: Surviving Jaws
- 9 p.m.: Caught! Sharks Strike Back
- 10 p.m.: Frankenshark
- July 25:
- 8 p.m.: Great White Reign of Terror
- 9 p.m.: Florida’s Death Beach
- 10 p.m.: Bull Shark Showdown
- July 26:
- 8 p.m.: Attack Of The Devil Shark
- 9 p.m.: Battle for Shark Mountain