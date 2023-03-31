Shania Twain’s Son: Facts About Her Only Child & Their Relationship

Shania Twain is an iconic country singer, known for songs like ‘Man I Feel Like A Woman’ and has been called the ‘Queen of Pop Country.’

She was married to producer Robert Lange from 1993 to 2010.

Shania and Robert have one son Eja Lange.

Shania Twain has been one of the biggest names in country music for decades. The singer became a superstar in the music world during the 90s, and she’s stayed an influential artist in the scene since receiving acclaim as the “Queen of Pop Country.” She’s had tons of hits and has won five Grammy Awards. She’s also released six albums, with her most recent being 2023’s Queen Of Me. Shania has long been one of the most beloved singers in the country world. She continues to have a major influence in the scene, and she’s even going to be performing as part of the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2. She will also receive the CMT Equal Play award which celebrates artists who speak in favor of diversity and underrepresented voices in country music.

Besides being a country icon, Shania, 57, is a loving mom! She’s only had one child during her life, but it’s clear that she absolutely adores her son Eja Lange, 21. While he’s mostly private, he’s also taken after his mom a bit, clearly inheriting some of her musical genes. Find out everything you need to know about Eja here!

Shania had Eja with her ex-husband

Shania married her first husband, producer Robert “Mutt” Lange in December 1993, and the pair welcomed Eja (pronounced “Asia”) in August 2001. A few years after Eja was born, Shania spoke about wanting to give him a well-rounded childhood in a November 2007 interview with People. “I would like him to be well-rounded, humble and honest, without having to be deprived to develop that character. When you don’t come from struggle, gaining appreciation is a quality that’s difficult to come by. So we go out of our way to try to keep him appreciative. We don’t keep him in a bubble,” she said. Unfortunately, Shania and Robert divorced in 2010, and she’s since remarried Frédéric Thiébaud in 2011, and the pair have been together ever since!

Since the split with Robert, Shania has revealed that they aren’t really in touch except for speaking about their son. She opened up about how they co-parent in a March 2023 interview on the Armchair Expert podcast. “Mutt and I parent well together for people who don’t talk to each other,” she said. “We both love our son so much, so we don’t play any games like that. We have the same priority, we share spaces for him. No nonsense there.”

Eja is also a musician

With a producer father and a country superstar mama, it’s no surprise that Eja has followed in both of their footsteps in a way and become a musician. While he hasn’t put out new music in some time, he has given a taste of some of his remixes on a Soundcloud page, including pretty epic takes on classics like “Because” by The Beatles. While his mom is country-oriented, Eja prefers electronics with a lot of his music having EDM and dance elements. She revealed he’s more behind-the-scenes oriented in a October 2017 interview with Sounds Like Nashville. “I think he’ll enjoy music more just being the creator of the music. It’s just really taxing being a performer, being the person out in front, unless that’s what he really wants. He just has a quiet confidence about him. He doesn’t have that extrovert—you know everybody look at me—type of personality. I think it will suit him well to be the creator,” she said.

The mother-son duo have worked on music together

While their musical ideas may be different, Shania has revealed that she’s worked with her son on some music. Even though it’s not clear if they’ll ever release something together, she said they communicate about their tunes in a May 2021 interview on Live With Kelly And Ryan. “Every once in a while, we’ll get in the studio together, and we send each other ideas,” she said. “I play the guitar, and he uses synthesizers, and maybe someday, we’ll come up with something really great.”

Shania has spoken about loving motherhood

The Come On Over singer is clearly a doting mom. While Eja has kept out of the spotlight, she has shared a bunch of throwback photos of her son, back when he was a baby on her Instagram, especially when she celebrates Mother’s Day. While known as a musician, Shania is clearly a doting mom, but she’s also said that she doesn’t think she’ll have more kids. “I love being a mother. I wish I had more children. At 52, I don’t think I’m going to have any more children. I’m probably not capable. But I decided that, well, maybe I’m just going to stay where I’m at. I have a beautiful step-daughter and I have a beautiful son. I’m very happy. I just love being a parent and I would have loved to have had more kids,” she said in a 2017 appearance on Lorraine, per The Statesman.

Eja bought a house in 2020

While it’s clear that they’re still close, Eja has also set out on his own. He reportedly bought his first house in Los Angeles in December 2020, per Dirt. At just 19, he reportedly bought a $1.8 million starter house in the Eastside of Los Feliz.