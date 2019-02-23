Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner & 23 More Of The Sexiest Oscar After-Party Dresses Of All-Time

When the Oscars are over, it’s time for the after-parties. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, and more have turned up the heat in some of the sexiest Oscar after-party dresses ever!

In Hollywood, it’s all about the after-parties. The Oscars always have the best parties to celebrate and have fun at after the biggest night in film. Celebrities are constantly making fashion statements at the Oscar after-parties. The Vanity Fair Oscar after-party has featured some of the sexiest after-party dresses in Hollywood history. Gigi Hadid, 23, showed some major skin in a sexy Versace gown with racy cut-outs and a thigh-high slit in 2015. Just 3 years later, her BFF Kendall Jenner, 23, rocked an equally hot mini dress by Redemption and flaunted her amazing long legs. The super short dress featured a plunging neckline and a tight-fitted waist.

Thigh-high slits are extremely popular at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. Jenna Dewan, 38, sizzled in a strapless red gown by Pamella Roland that had an extreme thigh-high slit in 2018. Jennifer Aniston’s black Atelier Versace gown had a sexy slit and a plunging neckline. Seriously, is there a look Jennifer can’t rock? Taylor Swift, 29, dared to bare in a plunging Alexandre Vauthier gown at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. The vampy look was unlike anything we’d ever seen on Taylor before, and it was by far the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s sexiest red carpet look ever.

Lea Michele, 32, took a major risk in a racy La Perla gown at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2018 with its extreme plunging neckline. She flashed some major skin, to say the least. Irina Shayk, 33, flaunted her incredible body in a black sheer dress at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. The entire left side of her dress was completely see-through! Check out more of the sexiest Oscar after-parties dress of all-time in our gallery above!