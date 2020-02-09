30 Hottest Oscars Party Dresses Of All-Time: Kendall Jenner & More

The Oscars are a big deal, but so are the various parties that happen during AND after the show! Stars like Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift and more have turned heads in super sexy looks at these events over the years.

Tons of stars will attend the 2020 Oscars and its corresponding parties on Feb. 9, and in honor of the big night, we’re looking back at some of our favorite looks from Oscars parties in years’ past. The biggest Oscars party is without a doubt the Vanity Fair party, but Elton John’s viewing party also attracts a number of A-list celebrities every year. These events are much more relaxed than the actual Academy Awards, which means we’ve seen a LOT of super sexy looks on their red carpets over the years.

At the 2019 Vanity Fair party, Kendall Jenner absolutely stole the show in her shiny black gown. The dress featured a double leg slit, which reached all the way up to Kendall’s hips. This allowed both of her legs to be on full display, and she looked beyond fierce. The year before, Kendall also attended the event in a sexy look. That time, she wore a mini dress, which had a super plunging neckline. Once again, her long legs were front and center in the look. In 2015, Kendall’s BFF, Gigi Hadid, showed some major skin in a sexy Versace gown with racy cut-outs and a thigh-high slit.

Thigh-high slits are extremely popular at the Vanity Fair after-party. Jenna Dewan sizzled in a strapless red gown by Pamella Roland that had an extreme thigh-high slit in 2018. Jennifer Aniston’s black Atelier Versace gown had a sexy slit and a plunging neckline in 2017. Seriously, is there a look Jennifer can’t rock? Taylor Swift dared to bare in a plunging Alexandre Vauthier gown at the 2016 Vanity Fair bash. The vampy look was unlike anything we’d ever seen on Taylor before, and it was by far the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s sexiest red carpet look ever.

Lea Michele took a major risk in a racy La Perla gown at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2018 with its extreme plunging neckline. She flashed some major skin, to say the least. Irina Shayk, 33, showed off her incredible body in a black sheer dress at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. The entire left side of her dress was completely see-through! Check out more of the sexiest Oscar after-parties dress of all-time in our gallery above!