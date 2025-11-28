Seth Meyers’ Children: Meet His & Wife Alexi’s Kids, Ashe, Axel & Adelaide

Image Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Seth Meyers is one of the most popular comedians in late night, but he’s a father first and foremost! In honor of the 2025 Thanksgiving holiday, Seth brought out his three children, Ashe, Axel and Adelaide, onto his show to discuss their Christmas card photo shoot.

“Last week, my kids came in to shoot their Christmas card photo,” Seth explained. “We shoot this little video where they dress up as turkeys every year, and it’s always special. But this year, I did not warn my kids at all, and last minute on their way out, we brought ‘em down, and we put mics on ‘em, and I had them come out in front of our audience, and I interviewed them. And we’re showing it for the first time now.”

After the little ones sat down for their interview, Seth asked the kiddos what they dressed up as for the card.

“Ashe, what did you guys dress up like this year? It’s always a themed photo,” the dad of three said, to which his son responded, “We were [characters from] Elf.”

Is Seth Meyers Married?

Yes, Seth has been married to his wife, Alexi Ashe, since 2013. Alexi is a human rights attorney, and she met Seth at a friend’s 2008 wedding.

During a past episode of the “Strike Force Five” podcast with his fellow late-night TV hosts, Seth recalled the instant connection that he and Alexi had.

“Alexi and I hit it off to the point on Friday night that on Saturday, people kept asking us how long we’d been a couple,” he said, before joking, “That’s the level of flirty we were, the second day we knew each other. Then, shamefully, it took me five years to propose!”

The Meyers kids on Late Night! pic.twitter.com/wy4QcNodEJ — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) November 27, 2025

How Many Children Does Seth Meyers Have?

Seth has three kids in total, all of whom he shares with his wife: Ashe, Axel and Adelaide. He previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with The New York Times.

“I had really high hopes for it [and] it’s matched them,” Seth said in February 2019. “I was so close to my father as a child, and I hoped it to be true for me and my boys, and it has been so far. … When I leave for work in the morning, my son gives me a running hug. So I walk out the door, and even though I have this whole wonderful day ahead of me, I know for a fact that I’ve already had the best part of my day. And that, I guess, is kind of surprising.”

Ashe Meyers

Ashe is Seth’s eldest child. He was born on March 27, 2016, and was named after his mother, Seth said during a Late Night episode that year.

“We named our son Ashe, which is my wife’s maiden name,” the comedian said. “And I can’t picture a better way to honor what my wife did than naming him after her.”

Axel Meyers

Axel is Seth and Alexi’s second child. He is the younger of the two Meyers brothers and was born on April 8, 2018.

Axel’s birth was quite an ordeal for Alexi. Seth explained to his late-night TV audience at the time that, right after calling 911, his wife was already in the process of giving birth. Fortunately, their New York City building’s doorman and other neighbors helped Alexi while she was in labor.

“It was just this incredible outpouring of kindness from people we barely knew,” Seth said.

Adelaide Meyers

Adelaide is the youngest of the Meyers kids and the only daughter. She was born in September 2021. Alexi gave birth to her daughter at home, Seth said.