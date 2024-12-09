‘September 5’ Movie: What It’s About, Where to Watch it & More

Image Credit: EPU/AFP via Getty Images

Movies can evoke excitement, laughter, sadness, and more, depending on the genre. Recently, films based on historical events have gained popularity. One such upcoming movie is September 5, directed by Tim Fehlbaum, which is set to be released soon.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fehlbaum shared insight into the film’s inspiration: “It was the conversation that we — the producers, the writer and I — had with Geoffrey Mason, the real Geoffrey Mason, the character played by John Magaro.” He added, “Listening to his stories and what he experienced during this 22-hour marathon of broadcasting on this crisis situation back then in Munich. … That was the moment when we thought that would actually be worth a movie.”

The rated R film stars Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, and more. Despite not yet being officially released, it has already garnered attention, winning the Middleburg Film Festival’s Audience Award. Additionally, Peter received the 2024 Film Performance of the Year Award at the Newport Beach Film Festival.

With the film’s release approaching, here’s everything you need to know about September 5:

What Is September 5 About?

According to the official synopsis on their website: ““Unveils the decisive moment that forever changed media coverage and continues to impact live news today. Set during the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics, the film follows an American Sports broadcasting team that quickly adapted from sports reporting to live coverage of the Israeli athletes taken hostage. Through this lens, September 5 provides a fresh perspective on the live broadcast seen globally by an estimated one billion people at the time.”

When Will September 5 Be Released?

The historical thriller is scheduled to release in select theaters on December 13, 2024. A nationwide release will follow on January 17, 2025.

Where Can I Watch September 5?

The film, which has already earned an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes, will be available exclusively in theaters. For showtimes and more details, visit the film’s official website or ticketing platforms.