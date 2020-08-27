Selena Gomez’s 16 Hottest Swimsuit Looks: ‘Ice Cream’ Music Video & More

Selena Gomez heats things up anytime the pop superstar is spotted rocking many kinds of swimsuits across the world!

Selena Gomez, 28, is no doubt one of the swimsuit queens that we can’t get enough of. The “Come & Get It” singer reminded us of why she is (as if she needed to) when she rocked a red & white striped bikini in the first look of her new video with Blackpink for “Ice Cream”. She was all smiles while debuting it on her Instagram on Wednesday, August 26, which left her millions of followers completely speechless in the comments section. Comedian BRISxLIFE also posted a YouTube video of his priceless reaction to her in the sizzling ensemble that same day.

The Texas native has taken us on a swimsuit journey for years where she radiates beauty everywhere she goes. Selena at one point channeled her fiercest Baywatch side during her June 2019 getaway with friends. It was here that she showed off her flawless figure in a sexy red Krahs swim comino rib one-piece, which retailed for only $40.

“She looked so good,” Theresa Mingus, the founder and director behind Krah’s who used to be Selena’s executive assistant for five years, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the pop star posted pictures of her in the barely-there outfit on her Instagram. “[I said] ‘Dude, what the heck? You’re wearing the red Baywatch [swimsuit], you look so hot.’”

Selena exhibited a similar reaction around that same time when she posted a photo of her in a ravishing black bikini while chilling with a bunch of her friends. They were in Mexico to celebrate her cousin Priscilla DeLeon’s bachelorette party where all involved looked stunning in their own unique swimwear.

There’s so many more of these incredible memories that Selena has treated us too throughout her illustrious career. From her sizzling Zebra print bikini that she wore in Miami to her strapless purple number that she sported on the beaches of Hawaii, be sure to clickthrough our gallery above of some of her best swimsuit moments!