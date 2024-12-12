Selena Gomez’s Engagement Ring: How Much It Cost, Photos & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Love is in the air, and wedding bells are ringing! Selena Gomez announced her engagement in December 2024, sharing a photo of her stunning marquise-cut engagement ring on Instagram with the caption, “Forever begins now..” The proposal comes just over a year after she and music producer Benny Blanco began dating. Their engagement post has already received over 16 million likes, and the couple has been showered with congratulations from friends in the industry.

The eye-catching marquise-shaped diamond ring seen in the first photo of their engagement post has left many wondering about its cost. With its unique design and sparkle, it has certainly become a topic of interest. To learn more about Selena’s engagement ring and her soon-to-be husband, keep reading below.

Who is Selena Gomez Engaged To?

Selena Gomez is engaged to music producer Benny Blanco. The couple had previously worked together on a number of songs, including Selena’s hit tracks “Single Soon” and “Same Old Love.” Their relationship blossomed after years of working together professionally, and they became public with their romance in late 2023.

How Much Did Selena Gomez’s Engagement Ring Cost?

According to GIA-certified gemologist and founder of The Clear Cut, Olivia Landau explained, “Her ring features a marquise cut diamond set on a thick diamond band. The diamond looks to be between 3-4 carats and there is a sweet sentimental meaning behind the marquise cut.”

Olivia added, “The diamonds on the band are pretty substantial. They are round brilliant and look to be between 15 to 20 points each. The whole ring is set in yellow gold. Assuming it is natural, it could range from $50-100,000 depending on diamond quality. Selena is known for her chic and effortless style and I knew her ring would have a little bit of an edgy twist. I think the marquise diamond is perfect for her!”

When is Selena Gomez Getting Married?

As of now, Selena and Benny have not announced a specific wedding date. While they have just shared their engagement news, they are taking their time to celebrate this new chapter in their lives before making any public wedding plans.