Sedona Prince Allegations: Why She Wasn’t Selected in WNBA Draft

Sedona Prince was at the height of her basketball career until multiple allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct emerged against her in early 2025. Though Prince, 24, publicly denied the accusations, she was not selected at the April 2025 WNBA draft, which prompted further headlines about her situation. Below, learn about Prince’s basketball career and the allegations against her.

Who Is Sedona Prince?

Prince is a basketball player for the TCU Horned Frogs at Texas Christian University. Since the fourth grade, the Hemet, California, native has been an active athlete. After being raised in Liberty Hill, Texas, Prince went on to play for TCU and helped the team reach its highest ranking in history in early 2025.

Sedona Prince's seven-year college career comes to an end after fouling out in TCU's loss to Texas. ◽️4 PTS

◽️9 REB

◽️1 AST

◽️1 BLK pic.twitter.com/0Bq9zZ7wbM — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 1, 2025

What Are the Allegations Against Sedona Prince?

Shortly after helping TCU’s ranking achievement in February 2025, The Washington Post revealed that Prince had been accused of multiple forms of abuse, including one allegation of sexual assault, several domestic violence accusations and a lawsuit claiming sexual misconduct. The publication further reported that some of the accusations were made via social media in 2021.

In response to the claims and The Post‘s report, Prince’s attorney, A. Boone Almanza said the athlete “categorically denies that she has abused anyone in her life, whether mentally, emotionally or physically.”

“Unfortunately, others have decided to use Sedona as a launch point for their careers,” Almanaza alleged in the statement. “In an effort to create some relationship privacy, Sedona has asked girlfriends to sign nondisclosure agreements because their personal, intimate moments should not be the subject of public discussion.”

In a follow-up statement obtained by ESPN, Almanza noted that Prince “has not been charged with a crime or found guilty of any wrongdoing,”

“Rather, she has been convicted on social media by people who have attempted to use their relationship with Sedona to attract followers and to build their influencer careers and settle grudges,” Almanza’s second statement read. “To the extent she has made any mistakes different from other young people in their early dating life it was solely the decision to be on TikTok.”

Why Wasn’t Sedona Prince Selected for the WNBA Draft?

The WNBA has not publicly revealed a reason behind not selecting Prince in the 2025 draft. However, the Fort Worth Star Telegram reported that the abuse allegations against Prince likely affected her chances at the draft.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.