Sean Hjelle’s Wife: About Caroline & Her Marriage to the Giants Pitcher

Sean Hjelle, best known as a pitcher for the MLB’s San Francisco Giants, was slapped by startling allegations in June 2025 by his wife, Caroline Hjelle, who claimed on TikTok that he’d been cheating on her. She additionally claimed he had abused her but did not specify how.

“When my MLB husband abandons us on Mothers (sic) Day a week after this once I finally found out about his affairs and stopped putting up with his abuse so I’ve been raising two boys alone [sic],” Caroline wrote across her TikTok video, which featured her kids. She captioned the post, “Yeah I’ve had to be silent for too long about this” and added the hashtags “divorce,” “cheating” and “single mom.”

Sean has not publicly commented on Caroline’s claims at the time of publication.

Below, learn all about Sean’s wife and their relationship.

Who Is Sean Hjelle’s Wife?

Sean’s now-estranged wife is Caroline Zukowsky, according to Richmond.com. Per the website, the former couple got married in November 2021 in Richmond, Virginia.

Over the past few years of Sean’s MLB career., Caroline has shared sweet family moments to her TikTok. Among them included clips of Sean with their kids.

In 2023, Caroline shared a TikTok celebrating her and Sean’s relationship. The post featured side-by-side pictures of the pair from 2019 through 2023 and had the words, “2019: Did we make it. 2023: Of course we did,” written over it.

How Many Kids Does Sean Hjelle Have?

Caroline and Sean share two sons together. She has regularly uploaded videos and photos of their children to social media. In January 2024, she shared a clip of one of her sons with Sean and wrote, “When Daddy leaves for MLB spring training in two weeks, so you soak up every minute with him.”

Is Sean Hjelle Still Married?

According to Caroline, it looks like she and Sean are getting a divorce, but it’s unclear if they’ve started any legal proceedings. In response to her public accusations against Sean, the Giants said in a June 2025 statement they were “aware of these serious allegations,” per the Associated Press.

Giants Manager Bob Melvin further stated about Caroline’s TikTok post, “Obviously we’re aware of it. He told me about it last night. We talked to MLB. At this point, it’s in their jurisdiction right now so I really can’t comment on it further,” according to the AP.