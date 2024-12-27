Sean Hannity’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Makes in 2024

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sean Hannity, the Fox News anchor who has developed a mind-boggling net worth, became engaged to fellow anchor Ainsley Earhardt on Christmas. The couple revealed the news in comments to their mutual employer Fox News, published on December 26.

The 62-year-old broadcaster popped the question to Earhardt, 48, at the couple’s home church, and they say their children “couldn’t be happier” for them. “We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives,” Earhardt and Hannity said in a statement to the network. Hannity shares two adult children, Patrick and Merri, with ex-wife Jill Rhodes, while Earhardt shares daughter Hayden with ex-husband Will Proctor.

As they prepare to merge their families, the couple explained to the network that they “still get along” with their previous spouses. “We actually made them aware this was happening ahead of time,” they told the outlet. After the wedding, Hannity is set to continue hosting his benchmark show Hannity on Fox News from Florida, while Earhardt will remain on co-hosting duties with FOX & Friends in New York.

With the news comes inevitable curiosity about the couple’s future. Click below to learn more about Hannity’s salary, net worth, and more in 2024.

Who is Sean Hannity?

Sean Hannity is a longtime Fox News personality and one of the Network’s most bankable stars. He steadily rose to fame with the syndicated talk radio program The Sean Hannity Show beginning in 1989, and has been hosting his on-camera show Hannity since 2009. Most recently, he’s added the interview program Sean to his list of accomplishments. The program includes long form interviews with notable personalities and celebrities, including screen legend Sylvester Stallone and wife Jenniver Flavin.

What Is Sean Hannity’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the conservative star’s net worth across his many ventures amounts to a stunning $300 million. Given that Forbes estimated his net worth to be just $43 million in 2020, Hannity is clearly still on the rise.

What is Sean Hannity’s Salary?

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Hannity rakes in an annual salary of $25 million. Additionally, his eponymous syndicated radio show pulls in $20 million per year. The Fox star also reportedly owns upwards of $100 million in real estate investments. The Guardian reported in April 2018 that the anchor is linked to a “group” of “shell companies” that oversee 870 properties valued at $90 million. The “property empire” reportedly ranges from low-income housing rentals to sprawling mansions.

Though Hannity appears to own an enormous amount of wealth between investments and salary, the TV and radio personality keeps his financial affairs close to the vest. According to The Guardian, Hannity’s real estate attorney indicated that his client’s property holdings were “highly confidential.” “I doubt you would find it very surprising that most people prefer to keep their legal and personal financial issues private,” Christopher Reeves told the newspaper at the time. “Mr. Hannity is no different.”