Sean Evans’ Girlfriend History: His Exes & Past Relationships

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Sean Evans is known for getting celebrities to open up on Hot Ones, but recently, fans have become interested in his own love life. The longtime host has sparked dating rumors with Keke Palmer following their flirty podcast appearance and a recent dinner outing in New York City. While Sean has largely kept his relationships out of the spotlight, he has been publicly linked to a few women over the years, including Natasha Martinez and Melissa Stratton.

Learn more about his dating history below.

Natasha Martinez

Natasha is a television host, entertainment reporter and former beauty queen who won the title of Miss California USA in 2015. She has worked with outlets including Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Natasha was Sean’s first widely known public girlfriend, with the pair reportedly dating for several years after being linked in 2018. Though they kept much of their relationship private, they occasionally shared glimpses of their romance on social media before eventually parting ways.

Melissa Stratton

Melissa is a model and adult content creator who briefly dated Sean in early 2024. The two reportedly connected online before meeting in person, and their relationship became public when they were photographed together during Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas.

However, the romance was short-lived. Melissa later claimed that Sean ended the relationship shortly after it became public and said the sudden media attention surrounding her career played a role in their split.

Keke Palmer (Rumored)

Keke is an Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, author and television host who rose to fame as a child star in films such as Akeelah and the Bee before leading Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, VP. She has since starred in projects including Jordan Peele‘s Nope, One of Them Days and NBC’s Password revival.

Rumors about Keke and Sean date back several years. During a 2023 interview, Sean admitted that Keke was one of his celebrity crushes. Their chemistry became a major talking point in November 2025 when Keke appeared on Hot Ones and surprised Sean with a kiss at the end of the episode, sending fans into a frenzy online. The speculation continued in May 2026 when Sean appeared on Keke’s podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, where she jokingly introduced him as a “potential future suitor.” One month later, the pair fueled romance rumors again after they were photographed sharing dinner together in Brooklyn, per TMZ.

Despite the attention, neither Keke nor Sean has confirmed that they are dating.