Who Is Sean Baker’s Wife? All About Samantha Quan

Sean Baker, who directed the Oscar-winning film Anora, was the talk of the 2025 awards show as he took home multiple awards, including Best Director, while Anora won Best Picture. During his acceptance speech for Best Director, he shared, “We are all here tonight because we love movies. Where did we fall in love with movies? At the movie theater.” He continued, “In a time in which our world can feel very divided, this is more important than ever: It’s a communal experience you simply don’t get at home.”

“Filmmakers keep making films for the big screen, I know I will,” Sean added. “Distributors, please focus first and foremost on the theatrical releases of your films. Parents, introduce your children to feature films in movie theaters and you will be molding the next generation of movie lovers and filmmakers. And for all of us, when we can please watch movies in a theater and let’s keep the great tradition of the moviegoing experience alive and well.”

While he and the Anora cast celebrated a successful night, he was supported by his wife, Samantha Quan. Learn more about her and their marriage below.

Samantha Quan Is Canadian

Samantha was born on September 2, 1975, in Vancouver, Canada.

Samantha Quan Is an Actress and Producer

Beyond being married to her Oscar-winning husband, Samantha has built her own career in the entertainment industry as an actress and producer. According to her IMDb page, she has appeared in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and produced The Florida Project, Red Rocket, and more.

Samantha Quan Produced Anora

Samantha produced Anora alongside her husband who directed the film. According to Delta Optimist, she shared, “As an actor, I always felt like something was missing. I wanted to be more involved than, ‘You come in, you say your lines and then you go.’ I wanted to be a part of all of it. And the way that Sean works and the way we work together, I get to do that.”