Scout Motors’ New EV Vehicles: All About the Revival

Scout Motors’ EVs are here and almost ready to hit the road. Motor enthusiasts have been patiently waiting for the brand’s nameplate to finally arrive. Now that it has, customers got a glimpse at Scout’s latest electric vehicles: the Traveler SUV and the Terra pickup truck. Learn all about them and Scout Motors’ vision, below.

Is Scout Motors Part of Volkswagen?

Volkswagen Group purchased the Scout brand after acquiring its initial owner, Navistar International. However, Volkswagen only supports Scout financially; it does not manage it. Scout operates as an independent brand.

Scout was formally introduced to the world in 2022 when Volkswagen AG announced the creation of Scout as an EV-focused brand.

Volkswagen USA’s CEO, Scott Keogh, became the first CEO and president of Scout Motors.

In 2023, Scout announced a plan to produce 200,000 EVs per year upon building a $2 billion factory. While speaking from the brand’s North Carolina facility in February 2024, Keogh noted that the goal was to focus on a “calling and a community,” per a press release from Scout.

“We’re here to celebrate the revitalization of an American icon and the reshoring of American jobs [sic],” Keogh added. “On this land – with our hands and with our technology – we will build great vehicles.”

Here they are. Scout Motors’ first two EVs. pic.twitter.com/Ad5sevfGu4 — Electrek.co (@ElectrekCo) October 24, 2024

New Traveler SUV

In October 2024, Scout rolled out its new SUV, titled the “Traveler.” Production will start on the Traveler in 2027, along with the Terra truck. The company explained that the SUV is expected to be table to tow 700 pounds.

The Traveler SUV will also feature a rear spare tier carrier in the back, and it will be rocked below $60,000. Customers should be able to hit the road with the SUV in 2028.

Terra Pickup Truck

Like the SUV, the Terra is also expected to be available starting in 2028 and should cost less than $60,000. Scout reportedly claimed that both the Terra and the SUV will have a strong mileage of 350 miles per charge, according to Car and Driver.