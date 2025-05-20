Scott Adams: 5 Things to Know About the ‘Dilbert’ Creator

Image Credit: Getty Images

Scott Adams, best known as the creator of the Dilbert comic strip, is managing the same form of cancer that former President Joe Biden has. Adams got candid about his health shortly after Biden’s diagnosis was revealed in May 2025.

Below, learn more about Adams, his health and his career.

How Old Is Scott Adams?

As of May 2025, Adams is 67 years old.

Scott Adams Has Prostate Cancer

Adams opened up about his prostate cancer during a live stream in May 2025, noting that his life expectancy “is maybe this summer.”

“I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer,” the cartoonist said, adding that he’s been using a walker for months and detailed that he’s “always in pain.” Adams elaborated that he doesn’t “have good days” and informed his viewers, “Every day is a nightmare, and evening is even worse.”

“It’s kind of civilized that you know about how long you have, so you can put your affairs together and make sure you’ve said your ‘goodbyes’ and done all the things you need to do,” Adams noted. “So, if you had to pick a way to die, this one’s really painful, like really, really painful. But it’s also kind of good that it gives you enough time while your brain is still working to wrap things up.”

Biden revealed his diagnosis that same month, and a spokesperson for the former president said, “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Scott Adams Created Dilbert

Adams is known as the brains behind Dilbert — a comic strip first introduced in the late 1980s. It’s satire about a micromanaged officer with engineer Dilbert as the main character.

Scott Adams Has Been Married Twice

Throughout his career, Adams has been married twice. His first marriage was to ex-wife Shelly Miles from 2006 to 2014. He later married his ex-wife Kristina Basham in 2020, and they divorced in 2022.

Scott Adams’ Net Worth

The accomplished comic author has a net worth of $20 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.