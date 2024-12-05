Which Schools Are Closed Today? See Closings, Delayed Openings & More

Image Credit: Newsday via Getty Images

It’s that time of year again. As we approach the winter holidays, December has kicked off with snowstorms and other inclement weather for the Northeast and the Midwest. Ultimately, the conditions have affected transportation and travel in states such as Connecticut, Massachusetts and Ohio. For any elementary, middle and high school-aged students, many can look forward to long weekends if their school districts are shut down. So, which schools are closed today?

As we near the weekend, hundreds if not thousands of lucky students could possibly have off from school on Thursday, December 5, and Friday, December 6. However, others still have to show up despite the snowy and rainy weather.

Find out where you can see local school closings and delayed openings, below.

Is There School Today, December 5?

It depends on where you’re located, but many schools in the Northeast are either closed or were granted delayed openings on December 5.

Cleveland School Closings

Ohio is seeing school closures in multiple counties today. Families should check websites such as News 5 Cleveland for the details.

Most schools — if not all — in Cuyahoga County are closed for today. Others such as Ashtabula County Tech & Career Ashtabula County are closed on December 5 and Friday, December 6. So, some students can enjoy a four-day weekend.

School Closings in Connecticut

All Connecticut school closings and delayed openings can be found via NBC CT’s website. Some closings include Avon Public Schools, Bloomfield Public Schools, Canterbury Public Schools, Killingly Public Schools and numerous others.

As for delayed openings on December 5, many chose to open between 90 minutes to 2 hours later than usual. Schools with delayed openings in Connecticut can be found via NBC CT’s website.

School Closings in Massachusetts

Among the schools that are closed in Massachusetts today include the Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School, the Dudley-Charlton Regional School District, Leicester Public Schools, the Narragansett Regional School District, North Brookfield Public Schools and several others that locals can view via WHDH’s website.

Other schools that were granted delayed openings include the Blackstone Valley Vocational Regional School District, the Blackstone-Millville Regional School District, Mendon-Upton Regional Schools, the Nashoba Valley Technical High School and several more, according to WHDH.