Save Act: Find Out What the Bill Means & if It Was Passed

Introduced by Texas Republican Chip Roy, the SAVE Act could be passed and signed into law upon House and Senate approval. Previously, Republicans expressed an interest to pass the bill into legislation, and with Donald Trump now in office, Americans are wondering how the bill would change voter registration if it’s signed into law.

Below, learn more about the reintroduction of the SAVE Act, what it means and how it would impact voting in the U.S.

What Is the Save Act?

The SAVE Act stands for “Safeguard American Voter Eligibility.” The bill would enforce anyone who registers to vote to provide documentation of citizenship, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center. Voter registration already requires one to be a U.S. citizen, and in recent years, America has introduced various changes to update documentation, such as having a “REAL ID.”

What Will the Save Act Do?

The SAVE Act, if passed and signed into law, would require anyone registering to vote to provide documentation of their citizenship, which is usually a birth certificate or a passport. However, millions of birth certificates do not match every adult — especially a woman — who changes their name upon marrying someone.

Per the Bipartisan Policy Center, the bill includes “an alternative process for those without citizen documentation” by requiring states to establish a process “under which citizens who cannot provide documentary proof may submit other documentation and sign an attestation under penalty of perjury that the applicant is a citizen of the United States and eligible to vote in elections for federal office.” While this aligns with the current voter registration process in America, the BPC added that the act comes with “added administrative requirements for election officials.”

Additionally, the SAVE Act would amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA) by “introducing a requirement for individuals to provide proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections,” per the Bipartisan Policy Center’s website.

Has the Save Act Been Passed Yet?

The SAVE Act has not been passed by both the House of Representatives and the Senate yet. If both do pass the bill, the president would then sign it into law.