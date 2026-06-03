Sara Bareilles’ ‘Good Grief’ Tour, Documentary & New Album: Everything We Know So Far

Image Credit: Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

We just wanna see Sara Bareilles be brave, and she is! The singer-songwriter, 46, announced that she will return to touring after nearly a decade. Not only that, but Sara is releasing a documentary that follows her path to the Good Grief Tour as well as her new album. The doc premieres at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival.

Sara confirmed in a June 3, 2026, Instagram post that she will go back on tour “after 7 long years and what feels like several lifetimes.”

“We are heading out on the GOOD GRIEF TOUR!” she wrote in her caption. “I am not the same person I was the last time I was on the road…so I am crafting this live experience to reflect that shift. I chose my favorite, intimate theaters, so I can see you and hear you and talk to you and dance with you and laugh with you. I want to tell you my story. The story of my grief, but also my joy and my great love and my hope and my friends… and we are designing a night that I hope you never forget.”

Sara continued in her caption, “Bring your most vulnerable selves, but I think you still have to put them in those see-through plastic baggie things because we don’t get to have nice things anymore. ;) In joining us, you will also be supporting some incredible mental health organizations that are saving lives every day. There is so much to carry these days. Let’s not do it alone. With all my love and gratitude.”

Below, Hollywood Life has the latest updates on Sara’s upcoming record, tour and documentary.

When Is Sara Bareilles’ Good Grief Tour?

Sara will officially embark on her Good Grief Tour on September 9, 2026, in Boston! From there, she’ll stop in major cities like Washington, D.C., New York City, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Austin, Los Angeles and more.

Sara Bareilles’ New Album Details

The Good Grief album will be released on August 28, and Sara described it as a “love letter to the hardest chapter of [her] life.”

“I’m so grateful to every loving person who held the weight of this time with me, and for me, when I couldn’t hold it myself,” the Grammy Award winner wrote in an Instagram caption on June 3. “And to all of you… thank you for waiting. I am grateful for YOU. I am more of who I am meant to be because of this very tender, very soulful, very good grief.”

What Is Sara Bareilles’ Good Grief Doc About?

The documentary, also titled Good Grief, follows Sara as she records her first record since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In what becomes a warm, triumphant return to the studio, Bareilles takes the lessons grief has taught her and transfigures them into breathtaking songs,” a description for the film, via Tribeca, reads.