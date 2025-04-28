Saquon Barkley Meets With Donald Trump: What to Know

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Saquon Barkley is making headlines once again this year — the first time for his Super Bowl LIX win as a player for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs, and now for being seen with President Donald Trump just a day before he was scheduled to visit the White House with his team.

His meeting with the 47th president sparked controversy and critical comments online. This comes shortly after his big 2025 win, where he noted on Instagram, “It’s safe to say that I’ma take the cake for this year I would say try again next year. But next year will probably be my best year… GOD IS GREAT.”

Who Is Saquon Barkley?

Saquon Barkley was born on February 9, 1997, in The Bronx, New York. He is known for being an NFL running back for the Philadelphia Eagles and previously played for the New York Giants.

Aside from being an athlete, he also holds other roles, such as being a partner to his fiancée, Anna Congdon, and a father to their two children.

Why Did Saquon Barkley Meet With President Donald Trump?

While the team was set to visit the White House on Monday, April 28, 2025, Saquon met with the president a day earlier, seemingly for a round of golf. They played at Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, and afterward flew back to Washington together.

What Did Saquon Barkley Say About the Online Criticism?

The NFL star responded to messages online, saying, according to Fox News, “”lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT.” He added, “Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago… and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day.”