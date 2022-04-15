Saoirse Ronan: How To Pronounce Her Name: Watch

Saoirse Ronan is quite the accomplished actress as she has already been nominated four times for an Oscar at the age of 28! Her first came when she was just a teenager, earning a Best Supporting Actress nod for 2007’s Atonement. She was then tapped for Best Actress for 2015’s Brooklyn, 2017’s Lady Bird and 2019’s Little Women, where she played the beloved character of Jo March.

While she has yet to bring home the coveted gong just yet, Saoirse is putting on her best effort to grab one, as her next two projects are Oscar bait with the subjects being heavy on the drama. In both Foe and The Outrun, Saoirse is reportedly playing a version of a farmer!

With her name in lights since she began acting back in Dublin as a child, one would think the world has become accustomed to the pronunciation of her name. However, it has become almost comical the number of interviews the actress begins with explaining how to say her name. Saoirse even jokes about the difficulty surrounding it, going so far as to help Stephen Colbert pronounce other tricky Irish names (Tadhg, Niamh, Oisin, and Caoimhe) in a hilarious bit on his late show back in 2016. Keep reading to learn once and for all how to say Saoirse!

How is Saoirse Ronan Pronounced?

The correct pronunciation is SUR-sha, which the actress often explaining how it rhymes with “inertia”. Her last name is pronounced ROW-nen in case you were wondering. You can watch Saoirse explain it to Stephen, below.

How Many Times Has Saoirse Explained It?

There are hilarious mashups online of how many times the Irish actress has had to explain how to pronounce her name in interviews. From The George Lopez Show to The Late Late Show with James Cordon to a tutorial for all the ladies on The Talk, Saoirse has done her due diligence in getting the word, the actual word, out there! You can watch Saoirse explain how to say it in her hilarious monologue from Saturday Night Live in 2017, where she quips that her name has too many vowels for a Wheel of Fortune puzzle while former cast member Leslie Jones keeps mispronouncing it, below.