Saoirse Ronan: How To Pronounce Her Name: Watch

The Irish actress admits her name can cause a bit of confusion when trying to say it correctly. Find out how she makes it easier for her fans to pronounce it, here!

April 15, 2022 2:57PM EDT
Saoirse Ronan arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. Arrivals - 92nd Academy Awards, Hollywood, USA - 09 Feb 2020
*EXCLUSIVE* London, UNITED KINGDOM - 27-year old, Irish-American actress Saoirse Ronan winner of the prestigious Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Awards is spotted out with the Scottish Actor and boyfriend Jack Lowden in London. The pair were seen out for a stroll as they both donned their dark sunglasses from the hazy sunshine as Saoirse looked well wrapped up from the cold, wearing her long black coat and scarf, from a chilly Autumnal day in the capital. **SHOT ON 10/03/2021** Pictured: Saoirse Ronan - Jack Lowden BACKGRID USA 10 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NASH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Saoirse Ronan is quite the accomplished actress as she has already been nominated four times for an Oscar at the age of 28! Her first came when she was just a teenager, earning a Best Supporting Actress nod for 2007’s Atonement. She was then tapped for Best Actress for 2015’s Brooklyn, 2017’s Lady Bird and 2019’s Little Women, where she played the beloved character of Jo March.

Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan admits her first name can cause people issues when pronouncing it. (Rune Hellestad/UPI/Shutterstock)

While she has yet to bring home the coveted gong just yet, Saoirse is putting on her best effort to grab one, as her next two projects are Oscar bait with the subjects being heavy on the drama. In both Foe and The Outrun, Saoirse is reportedly playing a version of a farmer!

With her name in lights since she began acting back in Dublin as a child, one would think the world has become accustomed to the pronunciation of her name. However, it has become almost comical the number of interviews the actress begins with explaining how to say her name. Saoirse even jokes about the difficulty surrounding it, going so far as to help Stephen Colbert pronounce other tricky Irish names (Tadhg, Niamh, Oisin, and Caoimhe) in a hilarious bit on his late show back in 2016. Keep reading to learn once and for all how to say Saoirse!

How is Saoirse Ronan Pronounced?

The correct pronunciation is SUR-sha, which the actress often explaining how it rhymes with “inertia”. Her last name is pronounced ROW-nen in case you were wondering. You can watch Saoirse explain it to Stephen, below.

How Many Times Has Saoirse Explained It?

There are hilarious mashups online of how many times the Irish actress has had to explain how to pronounce her name in interviews. From The George Lopez Show to The Late Late Show with James Cordon to a tutorial for all the ladies on The Talk, Saoirse has done her due diligence in getting the word, the actual word, out there! You can watch Saoirse explain how to say it in her hilarious monologue from Saturday Night Live in 2017, where she quips that her name has too many vowels for a Wheel of Fortune puzzle while former cast member Leslie Jones keeps mispronouncing it, below.

 

