Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short n’ Sweet’ Deluxe Album: Songs, Release & More

Sabrina Carpenter‘s album may be called Short n’ Sweet, but the singer, will be putting out a “long n sweet” version soon. As if her songs already aren’t stuck in your head while you’re trying to work, prepare to add a few more to your brain’s jukebox. Find out all about the extended album below.

Are There New Songs on the ‘Short n’ Sweet’ Deluxe Album?

We all loved the Short n’ Sweet album, and now we’re all hype that it’s no longer staying ‘short.’ The new revamped, deluxe album will have more songs to sing along to. And to add to that exciting news, Dolly Parton will be on the remix of “Please, Please, Please,” as if you needed another reason to look forward to the new deluxe version. Sabrina took to Instagram to show love to her fans and wrote that the extended album serves “as a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammy’s :’). Short n’ Sweet deluxe is now available for pre order, and yes, that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton….💋💋💋she wouldn’t want me to swear, but holy s***.”

Looks like Sabrina’s love language is gifting, and we don’t mind receiving the gift in the form of new songs to dance to. The extended album will include the bonus tracks of “15 Minutes,” “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder,” “Busy Woman” and “Bad Reviews.”

Sabrina took home two Grammys on Sunday, February 2, 2025, which included one for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Espresso” and the second for Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet. During her speech, she charmingly shared: “Hello. I’m still out of breath from the performance, so I really was not expecting this, and all those nominees that were just on the screen are some of my favorite artists in the world, and I can’t believe I’m nominated against them or even in this room right now. This is—whoa—my first Grammy, so I’m gonna cry,” as reported by Cosmopolitan.

When Does Sabrina Carpenter’s Deluxe Album Come Out?

The deluxe album couldn’t arrive on a better date than February 14, 2025, also known as Valentine’s Day, or better yet, Galentine’s Day. Listening to the new songs alongside your best pals is sure to make for a great, additional plan on the special day.

Is Sabrina Carpenter Still on Tour?

Sabrina’s tour in the United States has concluded. The star will soon begin her European tour, which kicks off on March 3, 2025, in Ireland and concludes in Stockholm on April 4, 2025, according to Ticketmaster.