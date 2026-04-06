Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘House Tour’ Music Video Release Date, Time, Cast & More

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Welcome to Pretty Girl Avenue! At long last, Sabrina Carpenter is finally releasing an official music video for her single “House Tour” from the Man’s Best Friend album. The Grammy Award winner announced the news on April Fool’s Day with a teaser clip from the video and promised fans that none of this is a metaphor.

“No joke… house tour video this Monday,” Sabrina captioned her Instagram post.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sabrina’s upcoming music video for “House Tour.”

What Day Will Sabrina Carpenter Release Her ‘House Tour’ Music Video?

Sabrina is releasing the “House Tour” music video on Monday, April 6.

What Time Will the ‘House Tour’ Music Video Drop?

Sabrina’s “House Tour” music video will be released at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT no April 6.

Who Is Starring in the ‘House Tour’ Video? About the Cast

In addition to Sabrina in the starring role, the “House Tour” music video will also feature Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline and The Substance star Margaret Qualley. Their casting was confirmed when Sabrina shared a teaser of the three women in a pink car.

In the clip, Sabrina is seen smoking a cigarette while driving her accomplices, who are sitting in the shotgun. Margaret licks a lollipop while Madelyn applies makeup to her face as they listen to a radio announcement.

“Lock your doors, folks. It’s a not-so-pretty evening on Pretty Girl Avenue,” the male announcer is heard saying, describing three wanted female criminals who are “armed and dangerous” in the neighborhood.

“Should we go in the back door?” Madelyn asks the others, to which Sabrina and Margaret quickly reply, “No,” as a nod to Sabrina’s lyric, “But never enter through the back door.”

Sabrina and Margaret have known each other for quite some time. Fans should recall the moment when Sabrina “arrested” the Maid actress at one of her tour concerts during her “Juno” skit in late 2024. As for Madelyn, Sabrina’s followers have seen the Map That Leads to You star commenting on the pop singer’s Instagram posts from time to time. So, it appears they’ve known each other for a while, too.