Ryan Clark’s Wife: All About His Marriage to Yonka Clark

Ryan Clark has been happily married for more than 20 years, and thanks to the love and support from his family, the former NFL safety went on to become a successful ESPN sportscaster. Since he’s made headlines as of late for his feud with former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III, fans are curious about Ryan’s personal life.

Below, find out who Ryan’s wife is, whether or not they have kids and more.

Who Is Ryan Clark?

Ryan is a former professional football safety, who played for the New York Giants, the Washington Redskins and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He retired in 2015 and became an ESPN broadcaster.

RGIII saying he could recognize “hate when ‘he’ see(s) it”, when referring to Angel Reese’s feelings toward Caitlin Clark was irresponsible, but not at all surprising. Clark’s the biggest star in women’s basketball, & deservedly so. No need to beat up Reese to add shine to it.… pic.twitter.com/u2IDFwctf0 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) May 19, 2025

Who Is Ryan Clark’s Wife?

Ryan’s wife is Yonka Clark, whom he married in 2004.

Does Ryan Clark Have Kids?

Yes, Ryan and his wife, Yonka, share three kids together: Jaden, Loghan and Jordan, who plays football for Notre Dame. Jordan previously played for Arizona State from 2019 until 2023.

There’s a line you don’t cross in life and Ryan Clark sprinted past it. Ryan Clark didn’t like my take on Angel Reese hating Caitlin Clark. That’s fine. Disagreement is part of the game. But instead of debating my point, he personally attacked me and my family. That shows how… pic.twitter.com/YDisnkvpMQ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 19, 2025

What Did Ryan Clark Do to RG3?

In May 2025, Ryan and Robert (a.k.a RG3 by fans) got into a heated back-and-forth on social media. After RG3 claimed that Chicago Sky player Angel Reese “hates” Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark, Ryan responded on “The Pivot” podcast to dismiss RG3’s comments about the Reese-Clark rivalry. Shortly thereafter, RG3 took to X to say that Ryan crossed a line.

“There’s a line you don’t cross in life, and Ryan Clark sprinted past it,” RG3 tweeted. “Ryan Clark didn’t like my take on Angel Reese hating Caitlin Clark. That’s fine. Disagreement is part of the game. But instead of debating my point, he personally attacked me and my family. That shows how low of person he is. I gave a sports opinion: I said Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark, based on repeated, visible actions on the court and in press conferences.”

While noting that he backed [his statement about Clark and Reese] “up with five separate examples from the game of basketball,” RG3 added that Ryan “said I don’t understand the struggles of Black women because I’m married to a white woman. That’s wrong and way out of bounds.”

“He suggested I don’t value my wife as the woman I love, protect and raise a family with but only value her because of the color of her skin. That’s wrong and way out of bounds,” RG3 added. “He implied that he, a man who has never sat at our dinner table, values my wife and knows my marriage better than I do. That’s wrong and way out of bounds.”