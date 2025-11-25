‘Rush Hour 4’: Everything We Know So Far About the Cast, Release Date, Plot & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rush Hour 4 is reportedly in the works at Paramount, which merged with Skydance Media earlier this year. According to multiple outlets, the green light for the production was all thanks to Donald Trump, who allegedly put in a personal request for the company to start production on the fourth Brett Ratner-directed installment.

In a November 25, 2025, X post, entertainment journalist Matthew Belloni shared via his “What I’m Hearing” newsletter that Paramount “WILL release Rush Hour 4 after prodding from Trump on behalf of Brett Ratner. Distribution deal. Producer Tarak Ben Ammar is lining up financing. Get ready for the dumbest possible state-controlled media.”



Is Rush Hour 4 Happening?

Yes, according to Belloni, Rush Hour 4 is a go at Paramount, and it’s allegedly due to a personal request from Trump, according to Semafor, which was the first to report the news.

When Will Rush Hour 4 Be Released?

It’s still unclear when Rush Hour 4 will be released; production on the film has yet to commence.

Who Is in the Rush Hour 4 Cast?

Original stars Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker will reprise their roles in the fourth film, according to Variety.

Who Is Brett Ratner?

Ratner directed all three previous Rush Hour movies. The filmmaker is also behind the upcoming documentary Melania, which Amazon reportedly paid $40 million to distribute. The doc explores the First Lady’s experience back in the White House and will be released in theaters in January 2026.

What Did Brett Ratner Do?

Ratner was accused of sexual assault by multiple people in 2017. It all started amid the MeToo movement when a former Endeavor Talent Agency employee named Melanie Kohler accused him of rape. Several other women, including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, also accused Ratner of sexual assault and harassment. That month, then-18-year-old Elliot Page accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment and outing Page as gay before Page later came out as a trans man.

Ratner ended up suing Kohler for defamation. He eventually dropped the suit, and the two settled the case in 2018.

The controversy ultimately thwarted Ratner’s filmmaking career for years. The last film he directed was 2014’s Hercules.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.