Rupert Murdoch’s Spouses: Everything To Know About His 4 Wives

Rupert Murdoch has been one of the most influential people in the media industry for decades. He owns countless news outlets across the world with his company News Corp., including many major publications like The New York Post and Wall Street Journal. He’s also the owner of Fox News. The 91-year-old Australia-born media magnate has become a prominent figure through his business deals and his ownership of the various news organizations.

Throughout his career, Rupert has been married four times. He’s been with his most recent wife Jerry Hall, 65, for six years, but it’s been reported that the pair are splitting up, according to a report from The New York Times on Wednesday, June 22. Find out everything you need to know about all of Rupert’s wives here.

Patricia Booker

Very early on in Rupert’s career, he married Patricia Booker in 1956. Of all of his ex-wives, the least is known about Patricia. She was a flight attendant before getting married to the media tycoon, according to International Business Times. She was also the mother to his first daughter Prudence, 64. The pair divorced in 1967.

Anna Maria Torv

Shortly after the split from Patricia, Rupert had his longest-lasting marriage to journalist Anna Maria Torv, 77, from 1967 to 1999. Rupert had three children with Anna: Elisabeth, 53, Lachlan, 50, and James, 49. Anna and Rupert reportedly met when she was working for The Daily Telegraph, according to Business Insider. Other than her work as a journalist, Anna is also an author who released three books from 1986 to 1992. Anna was also on the board for News Corp, until they separated in 1998.

When the pair divorced, it was reported that Anna took home a rumored $1.7 billion from her ex-husband. After the divorce from Rupert, the writer married William Mann in 1999, whom she was with until his death in 2017. She remarried Ashton dePeyster in 2019.

Wendi Deng

Less than three weeks after finalizing his divorce from Anna, Rupert tied the knot with Wendi Deng, 53, in 1999. The pair had two daughters: Grace, 21, and Chloe, 19. The pair met when she was an executive at the News Corp.-owned Star TV in Hong Kong. Other than her work as a media exec, Wendi has also taken an interest in film, producing the movie Snow Flower and the Secret Fan in 2011 and the documentary Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang in 2016, per IMDb.

The couple divorced in 2013, but it seems like they still maintain a friendship and a good co-parenting relationship. Wendi called the tycoon a “good father” in a 2016 interview with The Independent. “We attend school conferences together. We both make sure they learn Chinese, do well in math. We make decisions together about how they use social media,” she said.

Jerry Hall

After the split from Wendi, Rupert began seeing former model Jerry Hall in 2015. She had begun a modeling career in the 1970s, and had begun acting in the 80s. Long before she and Rupert tied the knot, Jerry was known for her longtime partnership with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, whom she shares four kids with. Rupert and Jerry announced their engagement in January 2016 and tied the knot that March. While not much is known about the pair’s relationship, it was reported that the two were getting divorced in June 2022, anonymous sources told The New York Times.