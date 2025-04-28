Rupert Grint’s Kids: How Many Children Does the ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Have?

Image Credit: Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

Rupert Grint grew up before our eyes real fast since the first Harry Potter movie premiered in 2001. The actor, best known for playing Ron Weasley in the films, went on to land multiple acting gigs over the years, but his priorities are with his family. Rupert and his longtime partner, Georgia Groome, are now parents to two children. Since Rupert and Georgia keep their family life private, fans are curious about the couple’s kids — and when they’ll eventually learn that their dad starred in one of cinema’s biggest franchises ever.

Below, get to know both of Rupert and Georgia’s children and learn more about their family.

Who Is Georgia Groome?

Like Rupert, Georgia is an English actor. The Nottingham, England, native is recognized for her performances in London to Brighton and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging. She has also appeared in several short films, including Silent Things and Life in Orbit. Raised by a drama and vocal coach, Georgia set her mind to acting in film and TV in the early 2000s.

In 2011, Georgia and Rupert reportedly started dating, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

Is Rupert Grint Married?

No, Rupert and Georgia are not married.

rupert grint is a girl dad 😭🧡🧡🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/WSOSAFobiS — thinking about rupert💭 (@saferupert) April 27, 2025

Rupert Grint & Georgia Groome’s Kids’ Names

Rupert and Georgia named their first child, a daughter, Wednesday G. Grint, just like the iconic Addams Family character! The couple welcomed Wednesday in May 2020.

In 2021, Rupert spoke with Glamour about fatherhood and laughed off the “MILF dad” title he earned from fans.

“I don’t even know what a MILF dad would be,” the Knock at the Cabin actor said. “I feel very comfortable being a dad. I am still kind of coming to terms with what being a dad is, but I’m loving it. I’m absolutely loving it.”

Rupert added that parenthood is “so much fun” and pointed out he felt like he had “changed as a person, for sure.”

“It kind of happened overnight, lifestyle-wise,” Rupert said, adding that he “stopped smoking straight away. I’ve started sleeping so much better — I used to be a horrific insomniac, now I’m sleeping. It’s interesting, experiencing it all during a pandemic. I think it’s made the whole experience even more intense and insular. It’s just been us, working it out in a house. I feel a lot more — I don’t know, weirdly relaxed. It’s been a very calming process for me. Obviously, there are days when she [our daughter] is FULL on. But there’s something really nice about the routine. It’s got me in a good place, I think.”

Nearly five years later, Rupert announced that he and Georgia had welcomed their second child, a girl named Goldie G. Grint, in an Instagram post he shared in April 2025.