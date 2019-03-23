Gigi Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian & More Stars Slaying Spring Style In Ruffle Crop Tops

Flouncy, feminine tops are perfect for spring! Gigi Hadid and more stylish stars have been rocking ruffles on cute crop tops that you’ll definitely want to wear this season.

Now that it’s officially spring, it’s time to start thinking about all the cute clothes we can start wearing now that we don’t have to hide our outfits under giant parkas. One trend that we’re loving this year is ruffles – and while we can’t get enough of them on dresses, ruffle crop tops are really calling to us. From flounce tops to structured shirts, there are plenty of ways to rock a ruffled crop top, and we love them all.

If you’re not convinced that these feminine details are having a moment, just look at what’s being worn on the runway. During Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini’s Spring Summer 2019 show, Stella Maxwell modeled a frilly white crop top that featured everything from lace ruffles to polka dotted sheer panels. The look for the Milan Fashion Week show was finished off with cream and white striped shorts, a braided belt, and off-white ankle booties.

Gigi Hadid has also made a case for ruffles. She stepped out in New York City on July 19, 2018 while sporting a tangerine crop top with bubble sleeves from brand Slashed By Tia. Her beauty look was particularly feminine, with her wearing her hair in long, gorgeous waves and opting for an orange nail polish to match her shirt.

The supermodel pulled the entire look together with Re/Done flood jeans, a bright bucket bag, and suede strappy heels. Clearly there are plenty of excellent ways to style ruffle crop tops this season! Get clicking through the gallery above to see how even more stars have worn their ruffle crop tops and flounce shirts!