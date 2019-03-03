Rihanna, Nina Dobrev, Emily Blunt & More Stars Looking Sexy In Ruffled Pink Dresses

Pink is having a major moment right now and celebrities like Rihanna and Nina Dobrev are making the color look even more feminine with ruffle details on their dresses.

We’ve been seeing a lot of pink on red carpets lately, but the trend has got even more feminine with the addition of ruffles. From flouncy sleeves to tiered skirts, there’s plenty of ways to rock ruffles on pink dresses – and we can’t help but love the major surge of pretty looks!

Rihanna, being the trendsetter she is, practically planted the style in everyone’s head when she attended the one year anniversary celebration of her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty in New York on Sept. 14, 2018. The event came right on the heels of an incredible fashion week full of spectacular RiRi looks, so it was only fitting that she rounded it out with another head turning number. She was glowing in a strapless, magenta Calvin Klein gown that featured a ruffle hem on the entire dress.

We then started seeing pink ruffle dresses on red carpets throughout the 2019 awards season. Emily Blunt and Gemma Chan both looked beautiful in the girly style when they attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 27. Emily’s sparkly custom Michael Kors gown was elevated thanks to a flouncy design around her neckline. Gemma opted for a more classic look, choosing a gorgeous one shoulder Oscar de la Renta dress in a soft blush color.

But the look even lived on after awards season. Nina Dobrev recently rocked a simple pink frock with a ruffle detail down the side while attending the Build Speaker Series in New York on Feb. 28. This is certainly a trend you’ll want to try out this spring, so head up to the gallery above to see how stars have styled the look for inspiration!