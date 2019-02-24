Taraji P. Henson Vs. Rihanna: Which Star Slayed The Most In Their Pink Ruffled Dress?

Both Taraji P. Henson and Rihanna slayed in hot pink dresses a few months apart! Who wore it better?

There’s no denying that both Taraji P. Henson, 48, and Rihanna, 31, are both absolutely stunning women. As talented as the actress and singer are, they seem to have similar fashion tastes, as well! Taraji’s hot pink Michael Kors Collection dress at the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 23 reminded us of Rihanna’s Calvin Klein number back in September!

The What Men Want actress wowed in a custom neon pink bouclé-crepe one-shoulder ruffle gown at the red carpet. The dress was curve hugging, and featured a high-low design, showcasing Taraji’s toned legs in the front, but covering them from behind. The dress loosely glided down her legs, and the color was eye-catching and vibrant!

Taraji wore her medium-length hair in loose curls, and paired the beautiful dress with black strappy heels. Taraji kept her accessories minimal, wearing a bracelet and a ring, but let her dress do most of the talking!

Rihanna’s Calvin Klein bright fuchsia silk faille dress with ruffle detailing was also a crowd-pleaser! However, Ri Ri’s was strapless, and featured more ruffles all over the dress, as opposed to Taraji’s that had them on the one-shoulder and flared out toward the bottom. The slit of Ri Ri’s dress hit higher than Taraji’s, exposing more of the singer’s legs. She wore hot pink heels with the dress, and a bright pink lipstick as well.

The “We Found Love” singer’s longer hair flowed over to the top of her strapless stress, and she incorporated more pink throughout her outfit and makeup look, with a vibrant pink hue for blush, as well. Rihanna also didn’t wear much accessories either – both women put the dress at the forefront of their look, wanting it to be the main attraction, for sure!

For this outfit showdown, we’re going to have to hand it to Rihanna! We love the way the dress tied in with other pink parts of her look, but of course, Taraji absolutely killed it for her big night, too! See more pics of celebs wearing pink in the gallery above!