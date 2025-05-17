Julia Bonilla: All About Rudy Gobert’s Girlfriend

Image Credit: Getty Images

It looks like Rudy Gobert and his now-former girlfriend, Julia Bonilla, had a complicated breakup. Pregnant with their second child, Julia shared her side of the story on social media in May 2025 — and she didn’t hold back.

“I’m going through one of the most painful times in my life, feeling isolated, far from my family and friends,” Bonilla wrote on her Instagram Stories after news broke about their split. “I considered Rudy the love of my life. I left everything for him. I gave him a child and poured my heart into our relationship. … When everyone criticized him and insulted him, I stood by him, always putting him first and choosing him, always. Despite how I have been treated, I choose to protect his name for the sake of my children.”

Julia added that she has “NEVER EVER been unfaithful to the father of my children.” Rudy confirmed their breakup and claimed he will “keep supporting the well-being of all the people that I care about,” according to TMZ.

Below, learn more about Julia and her past relationship with Rudy.

Posted to Julia Bonilla's instagram story about an hour ago: pic.twitter.com/PhxgWm8oKR — Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) May 17, 2025

Julia Bonilla Is From France

Like Rudy, Julia is a France native and is originally from Paris, according to her blog “Julia BNL.”

Julia Is an Artistic Director, Agent & Podcast Host

By day, Julia is an artistic director and agent, but by night, she hosts her podcast, “Journey,” in French.

Julia & Rudy Went Public in 2024

In February 2024, Rudy and Julia confirmed their relationship on Instagram when the Minnesota Timberwolves player shared a photo of him cradling Julia’s pregnant belly. The couple were expecting their first child, and Julia gave birth to their son, Romeo.

That year, Rudy and Julia took a trip to Utah together when he played for the Jazz at the time.

“My girlfriend is here for the first time, so we showed her the little hike that I used to go all the time,” the basketball center told KSL Sports in March 2024. “It was hard for her because she’s pregnant but she really enjoyed it, and she knows how much it means to me and how much Utah is a part of me, so it was cool.”

Julia Is a Mother

Since welcoming Romeo in May 2024, Julia is now pregnant with her and Rudy’s second child.